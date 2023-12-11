OG ‘Queer Eye’ star Jai Rodriguez hints those ‘straight guys’ weren’t as hetero as you think

It’s been 20 years since Queer Eye for the Straight Guy hit the airwaves, and the original Fab Five is proof that all things just keep staying better.
In fact, the OG cast –– Kyan Douglas, Ted Allen, Carson Kressley, Jai Rodriguez, and Thom Filicia –– are celebrating the milestone with a special live event An Evening With the Fab Five –– 20 Years Later in Bethlehem, Pa. this weekend.
And if you thought the gays had already milked every dirty detail from their Bravo days, you’d be wrong.
In a recent Instagram Live with Philadelphia Gay News, Rodriguez revealed he’s about to spill one morsel of gossip that’s remained unearthed after all this time.
And boy, is it juicy!
Of course, it all started back in the day with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, who asked the cast a simple question: “Were all the straight guys you made over really straight?”
According to Rodriguez, “[All the other Queer Eye guys] were like, ‘Jai, you wanna field this one?'” 👀
Leave it to the gays to get messy in an interview!
“I do have a story there, but I only gave a soundbite on Andy, so at the reunion show, you’ll get the full story,” Rodriguez explained, adding, “I feel like after 20 years, it’s safe to tell.”
Let the conspiracy theories commence.
@jairodriguezworld Dad? Daddy? Pop pop? Whats next 🙃 #dad #lgbt #actor #queereye #daddy ♬ original sound – Jai Rodriguez
Of course, the beloved makeover series was rebooted by Netflix in 2008 with a new cast of stars. And Rodriguez, who served as culture expert on the original, is proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish.
“So much of the things that we couldn’t do or weren’t allowed to, this cast fought for,” he said.
“Obviously, it’s 20 years later so I think being a bit more grounded and lax with some of the directives we were given are things they really fought for.”
And with the recent news that Bobby Berk will be departing, Rodriguez isn’t above throwing his hat in the ring either.
“God forbid Karamo ever leaves, I would happily go in and do an episode or two,” he said. “I do not want him to leave by the way, I think he’s just fantastic.”
@jairodriguezworld Hapoy 20 years @Queer Eye #lgbt #fabfive #bravotv #trailblazers ♬ All Things (From "Queer Eye") – Betty Who
Furthermore, with the reboot introducing a new generation to LGBTQ+ culture and acceptance, Rodriguez believes the OG show’s legacy is even more important.
“It’s a part of your history, understanding where we came from, and listening to our queer elders,” he explained.
“I was really fortunate to have been the youngest person ever cast in … Queer Eye, where my co-stars were 10 years older. Just to be in a space where I could kind of learn from their lived experience is, I think, a treat.”
For those in the area, you can catch the original Fab Five at Wind Creek Event Center this Saturday at 8 p.m. for $49.50 to $99.50.
As for everyone else, you can look out for Rodriguez (who recently wrapped a stint of performances at New York’s famed 54 Below) in the next season of Uncoupled.
While we wait for more juicy details, check out some of our fave Jai Rodriguez thirst traps below.
3 Comments
Brian
Why does a shirtless man get a content warning? You can see this at the pool, the gym, or the beach. America is so weird about the human body!
myloginname
I’m in Ireland the warning is here too for what it’s worth
scotty
Jai was/is/always will be my fave of that show. cheers all