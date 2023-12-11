OG ‘Queer Eye’ star Jai Rodriguez hints those ‘straight guys’ weren’t as hetero as you think

It’s been 20 years since Queer Eye for the Straight Guy hit the airwaves, and the original Fab Five is proof that all things just keep staying better.

In fact, the OG cast –– Kyan Douglas, Ted Allen, Carson Kressley, Jai Rodriguez, and Thom Filicia –– are celebrating the milestone with a special live event An Evening With the Fab Five –– 20 Years Later in Bethlehem, Pa. this weekend.

And if you thought the gays had already milked every dirty detail from their Bravo days, you’d be wrong.

In a recent Instagram Live with Philadelphia Gay News, Rodriguez revealed he’s about to spill one morsel of gossip that’s remained unearthed after all this time.

And boy, is it juicy!

Don't miss "An Evening with The Fab Five: 20 Years Later" on Saturday, December 16th!



You can register to win a makeover LIVE on stage by the original "Fab Five" cast of TV's "Queer Eye for The Straight Guy!" – Click here to enter: https://t.co/TG8232Tpnr pic.twitter.com/jfCIUCZysP — Wind Creek Event Center (@theWCEC) November 18, 2023

Of course, it all started back in the day with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, who asked the cast a simple question: “Were all the straight guys you made over really straight?”

According to Rodriguez, “[All the other Queer Eye guys] were like, ‘Jai, you wanna field this one?'” 👀

Leave it to the gays to get messy in an interview!

“I do have a story there, but I only gave a soundbite on Andy, so at the reunion show, you’ll get the full story,” Rodriguez explained, adding, “I feel like after 20 years, it’s safe to tell.”

Let the conspiracy theories commence.

Of course, the beloved makeover series was rebooted by Netflix in 2008 with a new cast of stars. And Rodriguez, who served as culture expert on the original, is proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish.

“So much of the things that we couldn’t do or weren’t allowed to, this cast fought for,” he said.

“Obviously, it’s 20 years later so I think being a bit more grounded and lax with some of the directives we were given are things they really fought for.”

And with the recent news that Bobby Berk will be departing, Rodriguez isn’t above throwing his hat in the ring either.

“God forbid Karamo ever leaves, I would happily go in and do an episode or two,” he said. “I do not want him to leave by the way, I think he’s just fantastic.”

Furthermore, with the reboot introducing a new generation to LGBTQ+ culture and acceptance, Rodriguez believes the OG show’s legacy is even more important.

“It’s a part of your history, understanding where we came from, and listening to our queer elders,” he explained.

“I was really fortunate to have been the youngest person ever cast in … Queer Eye, where my co-stars were 10 years older. Just to be in a space where I could kind of learn from their lived experience is, I think, a treat.”

For those in the area, you can catch the original Fab Five at Wind Creek Event Center this Saturday at 8 p.m. for $49.50 to $99.50.

As for everyone else, you can look out for Rodriguez (who recently wrapped a stint of performances at New York’s famed 54 Below) in the next season of Uncoupled.

While we wait for more juicy details, check out some of our fave Jai Rodriguez thirst traps below.

Messing w the algorithm to remind y’all of my shows at 54 Below NYC Oct 26-28th. ?? bio ? “A Thousand Sweet Kisses” is about my journey through Love, Sex and Relationships using top 40 and Broadway hits. In person and streaming tix available ? tea will be spilled ? pic.twitter.com/98VaWnA9Cm — Jai Rodriguez (@jairodriguez) October 19, 2023

Bout to eat ten @hotonesgameshow wings live on my verified Facebook 5pm Pt. Oof. Wish me luck. ? pic.twitter.com/o63IGD6L00 — Jai Rodriguez (@jairodriguez) January 28, 2023

It’s your dad. Just checking in pic.twitter.com/2NObGqsknf — Jai Rodriguez (@jairodriguez) January 28, 2023

Question: Where/how do YOU meet people for actual dates? In my “dating era” and would love suggestions that’ve worked for you ? pic.twitter.com/P6Pxki3Cye — Jai Rodriguez (@jairodriguez) May 19, 2023

Sneaking this one in late ? pic.twitter.com/f2CYhRuItY — Jai Rodriguez (@jairodriguez) March 15, 2023

Anyone else have a Speedo fashion show home alone just cause? pic.twitter.com/2WuvLEGPWQ — Jai Rodriguez (@jairodriguez) April 9, 2023

Is it “cuffing season” if it’s starting to get warm out? pic.twitter.com/oRXkvbFgj4 — Jai Rodriguez (@jairodriguez) May 11, 2023