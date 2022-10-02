The Old Gays sporting leather, a frat boy car wash, & an app to track hookups

Preview Jim Parsons’ gay dramedy Spoiler Alert, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Frat boys hosted a car wash.
The heterosexuals gave themselves a pat.
A new app tracked hookups.
Samuel Sacal ran seven miles.
Luke Cebula walked the West Side Highway.
A soldier lost his clothes.
Romelu Lukaku posed for Calvin Klein.
Maluma took a dip.
Paul and Luke Harwerth rocked the boat.
And The Old Gays broke out the leather.
Samuel Sacal ran seven miles. Nobody gives a F.
Y’all are killing brain cells with these TTs. Can you at least stick to posting ones that are funny or educational or something? Stop rewarding egomaniacs for winning the genetic lottery or remembering 15 seconds of choreo.
Maluma do be having the nicest tits tho!! 😉
Do all the dudes in Colombia look like Maluma? Cuz I’m booking the next flight.
There is actually a South Tyrolean gay nightclub in LA. Bearded patrons wear lederhosen and spank each other to accordion music in the back room. Very hot if you’re into that type of thing.
So a banana has lots of little critters hanging out on and in it. I love bananas and I guess I’ll just get a little protein with them.
The old gays were funny and entertaining in the beginning, but have had enuf