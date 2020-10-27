These old recordings of Kayleigh McEnany gushing about how great Joe Biden is haven’t aged well

Looking at her Twitter page, one might get the impression that White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany really, really, really does NOT like Joe Biden. The page is filled with personal digs and patently false statements about the 2020 presidential candidate.

Yet ANOTHER day when Sleepy Joe Biden told the press to go home at 9:22 AM because he was done for the day. Joe’s running to the kitchen for a snack and not running for the presidency! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 22, 2020

AMAZING?? At JOE BIDEN’s “rally,” President @realDonaldTrump’s supporters show up to start a counter-rally. Joe literally draws more Trump supporters than Joe supporters!!! pic.twitter.com/3IZPXOnTS0 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 25, 2020

For 5 days, @JoeBiden will be off the campaign trail. The media had the opportunity to ask him 1 question — ONE! The question: What flavor of ice cream did you get, Joe? The American People deserve better than this from the “journalists” of today! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 19, 2020

Joe Biden is on CHINA’s payroll?? Proof the “Big Guy” won’t deny: ?? 10% cut for Joe

?? $70M to Biden Center

?? $22M from secret donor

?? Won’t deny texts, emails@realDonaldTrump works for the PEOPLE not profit: ?? Stopped overseas business

?? NO China deals

?? AMERICA FIRST — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 24, 2020

“It’s all TALK, no ACTION with these politicians.” “You’re all TALK, no ACTION, Joe??” – President @realDonaldTrump — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 23, 2020

Which is why it’s so very peculiar that, just a few short years ago, she was praising the former vice president for being “funny,” “likable,” and a “man of the people.”

Old tapes of Kayleigh appearing on various cable news and radio shows where she spoke glowingly about Biden have resurfaced just days before the 2020 election.

In one 2015 appearance on Fox Business, McEnany described Biden as “funny and likable” and said he “can resonate with the middle class.”

During that appearance, McEnany also compared Biden with then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, saying she thought Biden had a better shot of winning the Democratic nomination because he’s “funny and likable and can resonate with the middle class.”

And in a 2015 appearance on New York radio station AM970, she said his “man of the people” image would be a serious problem if Trump tried branding himself a business “tycoon” because of his alleged wealth.

“I think the Republicans run into a problem if it is Joe Biden and if it is maybe a Trump on the other side,” McEnany pontificated at the time, adding that Biden’s “gaffes, as much as we make fun of them, to a certain extent they make him look human … he’s likable.”

Asked who she thought would be the harder candidate for Trump to beat, Clinton or Biden, McEnany said, “Probably Joe.”

In response to the old recordings being dug up, McEnany says she has since become aware of Biden’s “profound personal corruption” and that she now believes he’s “an empty vessel for the liberal elites and far left.”

But this isn’t the fist time old recordings have come back to haunt her.

In May of this year, old footage of McEnany trashing Trump on CNN and Fox News throughout the 2015 Republican primary season recirculated online.

In the tapes, McEnany called then-candidate Trump’s rhetoric “racist,” “hateful,” and “derogatory.” She also called Trump a “Republican in name only,” a “showman,” and a “sideshow.”

McEnany later said her beliefs were based on “fake news” reports she heard on CNN and that she now knows better and “proudly supports this president, who I believe is one of the best presidents, if not the best president, this country will ever have!”

Related: Trump’s press secretary just offered a nauseating response to those tapes of her trashing him