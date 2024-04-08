Oliver Stark has some choice words for any homophobes mad about his gay kiss on ‘9-1-1’

The latest episode of ABC’s first-responder drama 9-1-1 was a milestone one. Celebrating its 100th, the series featured a splashy crossover with reality romance favorite The Bachelor and gave the long-presumed-straight character Buck (Oliver Stark) a surprise gay kiss.
Guess which of these two plot developments certain “fans” of the show were more upset about…
Titled “Buck, Bothered And Bewildered,” the episode devoted a fair amount of screen time to Buck’s growing jealousy over all the time his longtime BFF Eddie (Ryan Guzman) was spending with their former colleague Tommy (Louis Ferrigno Jr.). After finally working up the courage to confront Tommy, the two have a heartfelt conversation—leading up to one hot firefighter-on-firefighter smooch!
Now, we called it a “surprise” kiss earlier, but as Stark so thoughtfully explained in a number of recent interviews, it wasn’t exactly out of nowhere. Though initially introduced as a bit of a womanizing playboy, 9-1-1 has been subtly hinting that something‘s been off for Buck lately, that he’s been searching for a missing piece of himself.
Did he find that missing something in Tommy? Well, that remains to be seen, but Stark assures fans upcoming episodes will find him coming to terms with his bisexuality in a very honest, impactful way. And, over the message, he shared a message thanking everyone for their support:
“Humbled and overwhelmed by the positive reaction to Buck’s storyline,” Stark wrote on his Instagram Story, responding to the episode’s warm reception. “I’ve read so many of your messages and I couldn’t be prouder.”
But it wasn’t all positive. Of course, a vocal (but no doubt small) subsection of viewers took issue with the development, and no matter how far backwards they want to bend to try to justify their feelings, we know what it all comes down to: homophobia.
And, honestly, it doesn’t matter what the haters said because Stark shut them down with the perfect response:
“If you are one of the smaller group of people commenting on my posts about how this has ruined the show, I would like you to know that I truly don’t care,” he said in the same Instagram Story post.
“This is a show about love and inclusion,” he added. “It’s featured queer relationships from the very beginning including a beautiful Black lesbian marriage played out by two of the best actresses I’ve ever watched”—referring to paramedics Henrietta “Hen” Wilson (Aisha Hinds) and Karen Wilson (Tracie Thoms) who have been part of the show since the very beginning.
To Stark’s point, Buck is far from the only queer character to appear on the series, or on its sister show 9-1-1: Lone Star, which has featured a landmark Black trans-masc character in Paul Strickland (Brian Michael Smith) and a central gay couple in TK Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva) since the beginning.
Which begs the question: Well, Tamar, have you ever watched the show? Are the people who are supposedly upset about Buck’s burgeoning sexuality actually tuning in week after week? Because, if they were, they’d know this storyline wasn’t some out-of-the-blue anomaly.
“If one other character finding a new facet to his sexuality and realizing his bisexuality is your deal breaker—I fear you’ve missed the entire point of the show.” Amen to that!
But Stark saved the best read for last, clocking all of those self-important viewers who think everyone cares that they’ll no longer be watching the show:
“You are not required to announce your departure,” he said in conclusion. Case closed, haters!
Between his embrace of Buck’s queer self-discovery storyline and his no-punches-held response to homophobes, Stark is quickly climbing the ranks of Gay Twitter™’s favorite hunks. Scroll down below to see our favorite tweets of Oliver Stark appreciation:
2 Comments
JRamonMc
It was a really well done scene with lots of sexual tension that built up to the kiss. Couldn’t have been any prouder of the shows producers and actors for making it tasteful for primetime TV.
Ken A.
I don’t recall 911 ever being mentioned here. Lonestar was mentioned quite frequently but not 911. Until Buck the hunk of the show for a few years until they introduced and is shared with Eddie who Buck was jealous of at first until they became friends. Buck sort of became step parent to Eddie’s son Christopher. Fans hoped and fantasized something would develop between the two but I wouldn’t want that unless it happened naturally and the actors were OK with it. Rumor has it the next season of Lonestar will be its last and since 911 is going strong, may have a few more seasons under its belt. I think that is why Station 19 got cancelled. 911 is the stronger of the two. They needed a strong couple like Buck and Eddie or Buck and Tommy to replace fan favorites TJ and Carlos.