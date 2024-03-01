Olly Alexander is “Dizzy”, Miley needs a doctor, Wolf and Love get handsy: Your weekly bop roundup

A new month, a new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and plenty of new bops. Today brings a lot for us to look forward to, and our favorite LGBTQ+ and allied artists really delivered this week in the new music department.

Whether you need a break from trying to find Kate Middleton, witnessing that bizarre Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow that has taken Twitter X by storm, or cooling down after seeing Paul Mescal’s Sweetgreen run paparazzi pics, we’ve got you covered to free your mind and kick off your weekend.

Listen up as we break down all the best in queer new music in this week’s edition of “bop after bop”…..

“Doctor (Work It Out)” by Miley Cyrus & Pharrell Williams

Hot off her wins for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards, Miley Cyrus is back with a new track with long-time collaborator Pharrell Williams. “Doctor (Work It Out)” dates back to studio sessions from 2012, the musicians revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, but the song still sounds just as fresh and funky as we’ve come to expect from these two powerhouse artists. With a shimmering dress, full blowout, and a dream, Miley majorly serves in the music video (possibly thanks to her main gays, as she says), and you may need a doctor to get this groovy track out of your head.

“Dizzy” by Olly Alexander

Olly Alexander is breaking away from the “Years & Years” of time in his former band, leaving us in a daze with his debut solo single, “Dizzy.” The track, co-written and produced by Danny L Harle, will also serve as the official UK entry into this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Taking a nod from The Pet Shop Boys and Erasure, this ’80s-inspired bop is an intense delight, packed with undulating arpeggios and lilting harmonies that will leave you reeling. And if that wasn’t enough, the music video features Alexander dancing around a concrete house in a ripped top and rolling his eyes back while singing in a bathtub. In one way or another, this release from a queer Brit-pop superstar is guaranteed to leave your head spinning.

“Von Dutch” by Charli XCX

Cult classic but it’s still pop? We know that’s right. Though we didn’t get into her Boiler Room show either, thankfully, we’ve finally been gifted a new heavily-teased banger from Charli XCX. “Von Dutch” is the first preview of her just-announced sixth studio album, Brat, due later this summer. Describing the album as a “club record”, this single lives up to that hype. Packed with glossy club-pop production, it is a high-intensity, headrush of a song that refuses to let up. The chaotic music video shot at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport matches the song’s energy, as it finds Charli strutting down TSA, wreaking havoc on an airplane, dancing on its wing, and landing in baggage claim, circling the conveyor belt like a lost piece of luggage. It’s a dose of bratty pop chaos you won’t want to miss, reminding us she really is “living that life”.

“Hands On” by Wolf and Love

Time to get a little handsy, because this dynamic duo might have just unleashed one of the most infectious pop songs of 2024. Wolf and Love, a power pop band comprising Denny Love and Danny Wolf, have been making waves in the Los Angeles music scene for years. Mixing house music, twinkling synths, and horns that elevate this track to another level, “Hands On” is an undeniable feel-good banger from the first listen. Both proud queer artists, their sound evokes modern Hall & Oates, and they’re showcasing their talent with a DIY approach. From filming and producing their own music videos to creating all their artwork and mixing their tracks, they are a powerhouse duo who show no signs of slowing down. And if this fierce music video featuring killer choreography and sickening style is any indication, we won’t be able to keep our hands off the replay button.

“Miss Me Too” by Griff

Sometimes, a pop song catches your eye and moves you in ways you didn’t expect. “Miss Me Too” by emerging pop artist Griff is one of those rare gems—a stirring anthem about finding your way back to yourself. With its soaring synths, Griff’s striking vocal delivery, and a touch of existentialism, this euphoric song has everything you need for a melancholic moment on the dancefloor. Directed by Colin Solal Cardo (known for his work with Kylie Minogue, Christine and the Queens, Charli XCX), the music video is a cathartically choreographed clip that follows the tradition of rising pop stars dancing in empty warehouses. Following her vert1go vol.1 EP from last year, Griff is slowly building an exciting new world in the pop universe, drawing us all into her orbit.

“Love Who You Want To” by Jordan Suaste

We all yearn for genuine connection in some way, and LA-based pop singer/songwriter Jordan Suaste is tapping into this sentiment with their heartfelt new single, “Love Who You Want To”. The track serves as a sweeping, straightforward reminder not only to oneself but also to the queer community at large to embrace love in all its forms. Backed by piano-led production and Suaste’s riveting vocal runs, the song has amassed over 10,000 user-generated creations on TikTok to date. This promising offering from the 23-year-old Utah native positions this artist for major success in the queer music scene.