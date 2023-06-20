Olympic diver Timo Barthel is treating us to mouth-watering training vids & now everyone is soaked

Instagram

Olympic diver Timo Barthel is coy about his sexuality. He says he doesn’t identify as “gay” or “straight;” but rather, as “human.”

Either way, he’s a complete hottie!

Barthel is gearing up for the 2023 European Games, which begin Wednesday in Poland. Europe’s best athletes, including Batthel, will compete in 13 cities for championship medals and Olympic qualifications. Barthel participated in Tokyo 2020, and is hoping to compete next summer in Paris.

Over the last several days, the German diver has been flooding Instagram with training vids, gifting his nearly 31,000 followers with behind-the-scenes looks at what it takes to train for an elite athletic competition.

And we’re happy to keep looking! This human looks amazing in a speedo.

Prior to Tokyo 2020, Barthel caught our eye with a pair of Instagram posts that seemed to indicate he identifies as LGBTQ+. For Pride Month, he posted a photo wearing a shirt with rainbow stripes and a rainbow heart.

The caption simply reads, “Humanity.”

The previous summer, Barthel shared a picture of himself in a speedo, accompanied by a message of inclusion.

“What a sick world If i go to the beach as a diver (speedo) they insult me as a [expletive] and they are laughing,” he wrote. “If I go like everybody with a „normal“ short, everything is fine. F– off envious people Be yourself and don’t care what other people think ❤️ We are all humans. White, black, orange, thick, thin, gay ……… !!! I accept you ❤️.”

In an interview with Outsports, Barthel said he rejects labels, and thinks we should respect all people.

It’s hard to argue with that.

“I am not given a name,” he said. “Human is human. It’s doesn’t matter which side you attracted to and It doesn’t matter which skin color you have. Human is human. All of our blood is red.”

All of our blood may be red, but we don’t all look like Barthel. His partner sure is lucky!

Barthel, 27, has been raking up medals over the last several years. He won the 2015 and 2017 German diving championships, and was an extended selection for the 2016 Games.

At the 2020 Olympics, he placed 17th in the men’s 10-meter platform.

Since then, Barthel has competed in multiple events, including last year’s FINA Diving World Cup. He and his diving partner took home silver.

“What a great event at home,” posted Barthel. “Ups and downs in competition, but this event made me happy.”

Barthel was back in the World Cup this spring, and also took home a silver medal. “China was a success,” he wrote. “I went to china with no expectations. My whole season so far has been plagued by physical problems. Now i’m back home with a good 4th place and a silver medal. It is an important step in the right direction.”

When the World Cup moved to Montreal in May–there are three events scheduled per year–he won bronze.

The World Cup’s third and final event this summer will be held in Berlin, Barthel’s home city. Surely, he’s looking to medal again.

In the meantime we’re happy to look at his Instagram page (and OnlyFans) and root him on this week in Poland.

Scroll down for more pics of this gorgeous human…