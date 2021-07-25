In Quotes Olympic runner Tom Bosworth tells his fellow athletes: time to come out –British Olympic runner Tom Bosworth, encouraging closeted fellow athletes to come out of the closet. In an interview with The Daily Mail, he also elaborated on the impact of his own coming out. Bosworth, who will compete for the UK in the games, is also Britain’s only openly gay team member this year. “I am aware of more athletes who now are living quite openly but there are still very few at the highest level representing their country. It still feels, not a taboo subject, but just hushed away from. When you have 11,000 athletes at the Olympics and 150 out gay sportsmen and women, it just doesn’t add up. In athletics, we’re not household names and we don’t get as much publicity, so it is quite easy to go under the radar. But the more people that do come out and just live openly, it would make it so much easier for the more mainstream sportspeople, or everyday people who enjoy sport but are worried about being outed in their club team. I always say nowadays it’s all about being visible. If you are fortunate enough to be in a relationship with a supportive family, in a country or place where living openly is pretty safe, I really would recommend it because it will only benefit you and your mental health. You’ll probably perform better as well because you’re not worried about it.”

