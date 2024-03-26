One Million Moms says this ad is pushing a gay agenda… because everyone’s wearing pink

The Hilton Honors advert (Photo: YouTube)

Far-right hate group One Million Moms continues its campaign to alert us to gay-friendly brands and businesses. For that, we thank them!

The latest company to fall into its sights is the global hotel chain, Hilton. An advert promoting the Hilton Honors scheme promotes the idea that anyone who takes advantage of the scheme will receive celebrity treatment, just as if they were Paris Hilton.

That’s hot!

Paris Hilton promotes Hilton Honors (Photo: YouTube)

The commercial, which actually first appeared five months ago (One Million Moms are often waaaaay behind in these matters) features Paris Hilton in an all-pink ensemble, strutting through a hotel lobby.

Other customers enrolled in the scheme are similarly dressed head-to-toe in pink, clutching handbag-sized dogs, and extolling the virtues of membership. One woman even says “Slay” which we all know is drag queen slang, and therefore part of the gay agenda lexicon.

Watch.

“Obviously gender-confused”

Given the ad came out five months ago, we’re guessing its makers were also pegging it on the post-Barbie love for all things pink.

Of course, that’s not how One Million Moms sees it. For them, the brand is flaunting “an alternative lifestyle to sell their services.”

In a message to supporters, the group said, “Hilton is attempting to normalize the LGBTQ lifestyle with its liberal advertising choices. A recent Hilton Honors commercial, ‘Celebrity Treatment,’ focuses on several hotel guests in the lobby, including Paris Hilton and other celebrities, wearing flamboyant, pink clothing and accessories.”

“The hotel chain is obviously pushing the LGBTQ agenda with this commercial, which depicts individuals, couples, and families, all in obviously gender-confused roles. As such, the ad features actors portraying multiple homosexual and transgender characters. The commercial blatantly throws the LGBTQ lifestyle in the viewer’s face while also promoting the inclusivity of Hilton Honors by declaring, ‘When you want the celebrity treatment no matter who you are, It Matters Where You Stay’.”

“This ad is inappropriate on many levels and is attempting to desensitize viewers. Hilton should avoid aiming to please a small percentage of consumers while pushing away conservative customers.”

It concludes, “that there is concern about how this advertisement pushes the LGBTQ agenda, but it is also of great concern that the commercial airs when children will likely be watching television.”

It then urges followers to sign a petition to register their disgust at the advert.

Gay-friendly Hilton

Hilton has, for many years, promoted its welcome to a diverse range of customers. On the most recent HRC Corporate Equality Index, which ranks points regarding diversity and inclusion at work, it scored the top mark of 100. This placed it on HRC’s Equality 100 Award CEI recipients list.

Here’s a cute advert it did a couple of years ago with two gay dads and their son checking into a Hilton hotel. We’re guessing One Million Moms missed out on this one!

Other brands One Million Moms have recently targetted include eHarmony (for having a gay couple in an advert) and Macy’s (for featuring two non-binary performers in last year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade).

It even complained about adverts celebrating Jesus aired during the Super Bowl. The pressure group said the adverts did not condemn sin and LGBTQ+ lifestyles enough.