Oof! Ellen just got canceled… again

Ellen can’t seem to get a break.

Following the cancelation of her long-running talk show, The Ellen Degeneres Show, after allegations of a toxic work environment surfaced throughout the summer of 2020, the funny lady has sustained yet another career blow.

NBC just announced it will end her game show, Ellen’s Game of Games, after four seasons.

Deadline reports that Ellen’s Game of Games, which debuted in 2017, lost a major portion of its audience last year. Though the trade website doesn’t offer a reason behind the ratings drop, we’d be remiss not to notice that it coincides roughly with those allegations of nasty on-set behavior made against DeGeneres and other members of her production team.

Following the explosive accusations, DeGeneres offered an apology to the staff of The Ellen Degeneres Show. Still, NBC opted not to renew her contract, therefore indicating that the 2021-2022 season would be the talk show’s last.

Previously, Game of Games had been a major draw for NBC, ranking as the network’s top prime time game show in 2019. That show will wrap when the current season ends later this year.

As a final note, Deadline also reports that there is a chance Game of Games could be revived. The website points out that the NBC reality competition The Biggest Loser hit the network chopping block in 2016 only to get the revival treatment three years later on the USA Network.

So maybe there’s hope yet?

