Orville Peck opens up about his signature accessory & his lifelong obsession with cowboys

Country superstar Orville Peck is opening up about the obstacles he’s faced on the road to success as an out gay artist. In a new interview, Peck shared that his sexuality was met with ridicule in the traditionally conservative country industry.
“It was a lot of people practically laughing in my face, telling me that being an openly gay man in country would never work,” he told PEOPLE.
“I’ve met very discouraging moments in my career. But I just kept my chin up, and I refused to let anybody tell me that I couldn’t do what I wanted. If someone tells me I can’t do something, it makes me want to do it even more.”
Peck is now blazing a trail for other country artists that don’t fit into classic country stereotypes, both with his career and with his new show on AppleTV+, My Kind of Country.
On the show, Peck, along with fellow country stars Jimmie Allen and Mickey Guyton, go around the world in search of rising artists with takes on country that could shake up the genre.
Peck said he was drawn to the show because “it’s what I’ve been doing within my own career, is trying to bring different perspectives and representation into country music.”
“I hope this opens up some minds and some eyes and some ears that country music should be for everybody and is for everybody,” he continued. “It always has been for everybody.”
Peck also shared some insight into his signature accessory: a fringed mask that obscures his face, adding to the mystery (and sex appeal) of his cowboy-inspired style.
“The misconception is that it’s a character or I’m cultivating some persona or whatever. But I grew up loving country where there was an intersection between theatricality and very honest songwriting. Dolly’s a perfect example — the big wigs, the crazy outfits, but it’s her,” he said.
“For me, I was obsessed with the Lone Ranger, cowboys hiding their face, so that’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to mix really vulnerable personal music, which is what I write, with this theatricality and performance.”
He’s certainly mastered the art of theatricality: Peck’s performances have captured the attention of audiences across the spectrum of sexuality, with his hit song “Dead of Night” being featured on HBO’s Euphoria and his rise to gay stardom earning him a guest judge spot on the latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Clearly, his career is just getting started, and we can’t wait to see what’s next!
Watch the trailer for My Kind Of Country below…
13 Comments
dbmcvey
Fantastic voice!
abfab
A super confident voice. Manly. Perfect.
mf12345678
On one hand, given that his “real” identity is knowable to anyone who knows how to google, I wish he would retire the mask already. On the other hand, I like looking at his nude photo shoot and feeling like I know a secret.
ShiningSex
looks better with mask than without.
those house slippers are a big NO!
abfab
So one could assume that Minnie Pearl’s dangling price tag also bothered you……….
GayEGO
Gee! He should play with the Greenbay Packers! Oh no no! I only play mit Ole’s pecker!
Wheelerman
I LOVE Orville Peck! What a voice! I have everything he has available on a Playlist. I have never tired of anything he’s sung. I do not have Apple + TV, so I’m missing him judging. My dream is to see him in concert. Missed a chance last May, but watching for any future appearances near me.
abfab
Taken from The Guardian March 2019
History has a way of repeating itself, only with a more open mind. Lang’s influence on a new generation has breached the cultural surface, but this time it’s gayer with more fringing. Orville Peck’s identity might be concealed behind his mask but the openly gay musician is pushing the boundaries of country. Signed to Sub Pop, the musician uses male pronouns, singing about his former lovers on Big Sky: a biker, a boxer, a jailer in the Florida Keys. In Turn to Hate, he yearns: “Tell me you can stay / Don’t leave, don’t cry / You’re just another boy caught in the rye”.
abfab
When I first heard him, it was one of those OKAY WHO IS THIS moments. Hooked immediately. He’s unique and his production is clean and tight. Vocals right up front as they should be.
abfab
Good luck, Wheelerman!
Joshooeerr
The guy has a good voice and a great gimmick. But are you REALLY an “out gay” artist if you perform entirely behind a mask. Seems awfully like a portable closet to me.
dbmcvey
The mask is a gimmick. We know who he is and yes, he REALLY is an out gay.
abfab
Live more.