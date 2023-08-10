Out US swimmer Nick Albiero is now competing for Brazil, & he’s bringing his Pride with him

Instagram

Championship swimmer Nick Albiero is switching allegiances in the lead-up to Paris 2024 Olympics. The All-American announced recently he’s joining the Brazilian Swimming Federation, and will be training with a Brazilian swim club in the meantime.

To kick off his adventure, Albiero took in all of Brazil, and has the pics to prove it!

Albiero, who won a silver medal for his new club team in June, said the move will help him embrace his Brazilian heritage.

“Joining the Brazilian Swimming Federation allows me to embrace my family heritage and pay tribute to my dad’s roots,” he said in a press release. “I’ve always had a sense of belonging in Brazil, visiting frequently and learning about the culture, and this decision feels like a part of who I am in my core. I am incredibly grateful for the support of my family and the opportunity to compete under the Brazilian flag.”

Albiero holds dual citizenship for the United States and Brazil, though he was born in the U.S. His father, Albert Albiero, who coached him to great success at the University of Louisville, was born in Brazil.

Nick’s decision to represent Brazil on the international circuit leaves a big hole for Team USA. He’s one of the most decorated young male swimmers out there, winning two NCAA championships and 12 national titles. His senior season, he became the third male swimmer in Cardinal history to win an NCAA title after winning gold in the 200-meter butterfly.

He’s also a five-time champion in one event, a rare feat.

“I am filled with mixed emotions leaving USA Swimming. However there are so many exciting opportunities ahead and will forever be grateful for all of the support I have received from my family, team, and sponsors during my time representing the University of Louisville and Team USA,” said Albiero. “I am confident that this transition will contribute significantly to my development not only as an athlete but as a person, and will put me in a great position moving forward to the Paris Olympics. I couldn’t be more excited.”

In his final competition as a member of Team USA, Albiero qualified for the Olympic trials in the 200 fly.

Though leaving USA Swimming was a difficult decision, Albiero seems to be taking to his new home. He’s enjoyed the wildlife, taken in the scenery and connected with his extended family.

His sister Gabi, who also competes for Louisville and the USA National Team, hinted in an Instagram post she may soon join her brother in Brazil as well.

Nick publicly came out as gay last June, swept up in the celebration of Pride Month. He started talking more openly about his sexuality this February.

“I just want to make sure the kids like me around the world and in the United States are seeing someone that they feel represents them because, I never had that growing up,” he said in a TV interview. “I never had an out male swimmer who was doing the things that I’m trying to do. I never had that.”

Growing up, Albiero attended a private, Christian high school, and says the anguish he experienced as a closeted teenager still impacts him today.

He doesn’t want other kids to go through the same experience.

“I think I’m still recovering from that,” he said. “I’ve gotten help. But, when you’re told who you are for so long, you lose yourself. I took some time away from swimming last year and just tried to figure out which end is up.”

Since coming out, Albiero says the reaction has been nothing but positive–showing that gay people belong in the pool.

“That was something that was holding me back, because of the locker room talk and being on deck in a speedo, I didn’t want people to think of me differently or act differently around me,” he said. “It held me back. But I haven’t received anything negative at all.”

This Pride Month, Albiero was once again out and proud, wearing the same rainbow outfit he’s sporting in his coming out photo.

“My goal in all of this is to make sure kids like me in the United States or around the world are seeing someone they feel represents them,” he wrote.

With his eyes set on Paris 2024, Albiero will be that role model for young LGBTQ+ kids around the world, regardless of which country he’s representing.

Scroll down for more pics of Nick living his best life in and out of the pool…