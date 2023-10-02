Outings at the Oscars, six degrees of Joan Cusack & more fascinating facts about 1997’s ‘In & Out’

Image Credit: ‘In & Out,’ Paramount Pictures

In the 1997 film In & Out—directed by Frank Oz and written by Paul Rudnick—schoolteacher Howard Brackett (Kevin Kline) is shocked when his former student, Cameron (Matt Dillon), wins an Oscar for playing a gay role and thanks Howard for inspiring him. Howard’s whole world is thrown off-course when Cameron declares, “…and he’s gay!” Howard insists he’s straight (he’s not), and begins to question his sexuality. Further complicating things, Howard’s set to get married to fellow teacher, Emily (Joan Cusack);

Released by Paramount Pictures, it’s hard to understate what a big deal In & Out was for its time; studio-produced movies about queer characters and themes were a rarity, especially light-hearted comedies that dared to *spoiler alert* give the gays a happy ending. The fact that a movie like Bros could come out in theaters a full 25 years later and still feel like a rarity only highlights how groundbreaking In & Out was.

But it was a bet that paid off, and the comedy was considered a box office hit—with a $63 million box-office gross, it remains one of the top ten highest-earning LGBTQ+ films of all time.

Read on for 25 fascinating facts about In & Out.…

1. The movie was inspired by Tom Hanks’ Oscar speech.

Tom Hanks, Image: Getty Images

Hanks won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Philadelphia, where he played a gay man dying of AIDS. In his speech, he thanked his high school drama teacher Rawley Farnsworth, a gay man, for inspiring him. Rudnick used this as the basis for the film.

2. Hanks asked Farnsworth if he could disclose his sexuality.

Tom Hanks and his high school drama teacher, Rawley Farnsworth. Image: Getty Images

According to reports, Hanks had asked Farnsworth for permission to mention him ahead of time.

3. He also mentioned his friend, actor John Gilkerson.

Tom Hanks in a scene from the film ‘Philadelphia’, 1994. (Photo by TriStar/Getty Images)

Gilkerson sadly died of AIDS-related complications in 1989.

4. In & Out is one of the few LGBTQ+ movies of the 1990s made by a major studio.

‘In & Out,’ TriStar

Most films played it safe in the 1990s. No Brokeback Mountain here, folks! In & Out depicts a fun—if safe—gay sensibility meant to be consumed by the masses.

5. Rudnick’s play, Jeffrey, was independently made into a film in 1995.

‘Jeffrey’

Jeffrey is a much less “mainstream” movie for its time, with a title character who is actually allowed to cruise and have sex. It also deals with topics like AIDS.

6. A kiss between Kline and Tom Selleck made headlines…

Tom Selleck and Kevin Kline kiss in ‘In & Out,’ Image: TriStar

“They’re calling it the movie kiss of the year,” read an article in The Virginian Pilot. In the article, Selleck says he had no problem with filming the kiss.

7. …and got nominated for an MTV Movie Award!

MTV Movie Awards, Image: Getty Images

We are going to go ahead and guess that was the only MTV Movie Award nomination for the older, conservative Selleck.

8. Rudnick wanted to tell a coming-out story that wasn’t sad.

Paul Rudnick. Via YouTube Screenshot

While Howard deals with internalized homophobia and is briefly fired from his job before a climactic scene in which his character is embraced by the town and reinstated, In & Out is largely a coming-out story with a happy ending.

9. Whoopi Goldberg appears as herself in the film…

Whoopi Goldberg. Image: Getty Images

Goldberg appears in the Oscars scene—fitting as she would go on to host the Academy Awards ceremony four times.

10. …just a few years after starring in Sister Act, also written by Rudnick.

Sister Act, released in 1992, won Goldberg a Golden Globe (and an MTV Movie Award—take that, Selleck!).

11. Other stars play themselves, too.

Glenn Close and Jay Leno also make cameo appearances in In & Out.

12. Cusack also appeared in Addams Family Values, written by Rudnick.

Joan Cusack as Debbie Jellinski in ‘Addams Family Values.’ Image: Paramount Pictures

Rudnick was an uncredited script doctor on the first Addams Family film, and Cusack appears in the sequel as Debbie Jellinsky, a psychopath who marries Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd) with ulterior motives.

13. She also appeared alongside Matt Dillon in the 1980 film My Bodyguard.

‘My Bodyguard’

Dillon, with his chiseled jawline and striking good looks, appeared in the comedy opposite a young Cusack in her first major film role.

14. Frank Oz’s longtime musical collaborator, Miles Goodman, died before he could score the movie.

Goodman worked with Oz on What About Bob?, Little Shop Of Horrors, and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, among others. You’ll also see his name on hits like Sister Act!

15. The score was eventually composed by the prolific Marc Shaiman.

Marc Shaiman. Images: Getty Images

Shaiman still composes to this day, and is a seven-time Oscar nominee. He’s only one win away from an EGOT, with an Emmy, Grammy and Tony under his belt.

16. The soundtrack has some bangers…

The soundtrack features “I Will Survive,” by Diana Ross, “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” from Gypsy, and “Crazy” by Patsy Cline.

17. …including the gay anthem “Macho Man,” which is prominently featured.

The Village People’s hit song is played twice, including at the celebratory end of the film.

18. In & Out was produced by out producer Scott Rudin.

Scott Rudin. Image: Getty Images

Rudin is married to John Barlow, who ran a Broadway communications firm.

19. Rudin is one of only 18 people to have an EGOT…

Ann Garefino and Scott Rudin. Image: Getty Images

Rudin won an Emmy for He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin’, a Tony for The Book of Mormon, and a whopping 12 Tony Awards.

20. …but was the subject of an explosive misconduct report.

Harvey Weinstein and Scott Rudin. Images: Getty Images

The Hollywood Reporter published a damning piece on his abusive and unacceptable behavior, which resulted in studios like A24 cutting ties.

21. The film was critically well-received.

Kevin Kline and Debbie Reynolds. Image: Getty Images

In & Out got positive buzz for its uplifting portrayal of coming out, as well as its performances, notably by Joan Cusack.

22. In & Out was nominated for several major awards.

Joan Cusack was nominated Best Supporting Actress for ‘In and Out’. Image: Getty Images

Cusack was nominated for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, and the movie won the GLAAD Award for Outstanding Film – Wide Release.

23. Kline’s own Oscar was used as a prop!

Tom Selleck interviewing Matt Dillon in a scene from the film ‘In & Out’, 1997. Image: Getty Images

Kline’s Oscar for A Fish Called Wanda is used as a prop when Cameron accepts the award at the beginning of the film.

24. A week after In & Out’s release, a very different film starring Kline opened.

The Ice Storm is a dark drama by Ang Lee, who would go on to direct the landmark gay film Brokeback Mountain.

25. Production paused briefly when the cast and crew got sick.

Joan Cusack and Kevin Kline in ‘In & Out.’ Image: Getty Images

According to Oz, the entire cast and crew came down with the flu and had to pause production.