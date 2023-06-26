Parades, performances, & sexy pics: Here’s how our favorite celebs celebrated Pride

It may have felt like a marathon, but with this weekend behind us, Pride Month is finally drawing to a close. Everyone celebrates June in their own way, from attending parades to partying all night to spending time with your loved ones, and celebrities are no exception.

Plenty of celebs attended Pride festivals across the country. Everyone’s favorite duo from Heartstopper, Kit Connor and Joe Locke, lived it up at the Capital Pride Festival in D.C. Connor’s fashion choices (a T-shirt featuring some shirtless Chippendales) and sign-censoring skills (see the last image in the post) raised more than a few eyebrows.

At New York City Pride this weekend, Billy Porter kicked off the parade with a speech celebrating the state officially becoming a safe haven for trans people, thanks to a bill signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday.

My So-Called Life’s Wilson Cruz also posted a selfie from NYC, wishing his followers a happy Pride.

Across the country at WeHo Pride in Los Angeles, Barbie actress Alexandra Shipp partied on a float inspired by the upcoming movie. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais were also in attendance.

And in Tennessee, Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett and his husband Jaymes Vaughn shared a kiss while riding through Nashville Pride.

Other celebs rang in Pride from the stage, performing to their queer fans at festivals. Christina Aguilera did double duty, headline both the Pride Live Stonewall Day concert and Pride Island concert in New York City. At the latter, Adam Lambert joined her onstage for a rendition of “Lady Marmalade.”

And back in California, Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion took the stage at LA Pride in the Park.

Some celebrities took to social media to share what Pride means to them. On Twitter, Kesha kept it simple, writing that this month is “the most wonderful time of the year.”

ITS THE MOST WONDERFUL TIIIIIME OF THE YEAR



HAPPY MFKING PRIDE ?#Pride2023 #PrideMonth — kesha (@KeshaRose) June 1, 2023

Over on Instagram, Demi Lovato posted a collection of celebratory photos, along with a message of self-acceptance. “For any and everyone navigating their sexual orientation and gender journey, know that you are all extraordinary and exactly who you’re supposed to be,” they wrote. “Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

JoJo Siwa shared a colorful makeup look with a heartwarming message to match. “Love who YOU want to love, be with who is right for you, and spend time with people that make you feel like the most special person in the world, because you are,” she wrote on Instagram.

And Janelle Monae let their fans in on one of the secrets to their confidence. “I wanna share that has helped me tap more and more into my well of freedom,” they wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a video of them reciting their mantra. (Petition for Monae to narrate audiobooks, because that voice is just too soothing.)

What We Do In The Shadows star Harvey Guillén posted a kiss with his newly launched boyfriend Kevin Braun. Guillén’s caption was politically charged, reminding us all that Pride started as a protest and still ought to be one today. “We will not go back into hiding … and erased from history,” he wrote. “My silence will not be your comfort … I am here … WE are here! … and we’re not going anywhere.”

And finally, some celebs saw Pride as the perfect chance to carry on the grand tradition of gratuitous gay thirst traps. 13 Reason Why’s Brandon Flynn and POSE’s Jeremy Pope are clearly proud of what they’re working with, and who are we to complain?