Hopefully, people now actually say, ‘He’s not here to just be the token Irish hunk.’ If you want a progressive male, sad character, I’m your guy!



We are still navigating, as men, how to be vulnerable. Time and time again, men are told vulnerability is weakness and not what society requires of them, so it’s difficult to reach out for help.



…There is a version of masculinity that is toxic and ruined the world for the longest time and will continue to do so unless it’s put in check. Changing what it means to be a man isn’t an easy thing.



There’s a lot of painful conversations to be had.



Irish hunk actor Paul Mescal speaking to The Sunday Times about showing off his acting chops and breaking down harmful male stereotypes in ‘All of Us Strangers.’