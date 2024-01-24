Paul Mescal talks intimate scenes & going down on Andrew Scott: “That’s the bit that scared me”

I loved Andrew as an actor before we knew each other properly. And when I started to know him more, we just really liked each other.



I find that it’s actually easier to play sex scenes than it is to play the tenderness after sex. Because you’re both inhabiting a physical language – that distinct feeling of lying on a bed and talking to somebody you love after having sex.



The tenderness required in your quality of touch is something you can’t really block and write. It’s not like you’re going to touch his hand like this at this particular moment. It just doesn’t work like that.



So I think we do have this innate thing called chemistry, which I find impossible to describe…



That’s the bit that scared me. When I saw it for the first time in the audience, I asked Andrew if he remembered me doing that. The most illicit moment is not actually the sex, but my eyes looking up to Andrew when I’m about to go down on him.

Paul Mescal speaking to Dazed about filming the sex scenes with Andrew Scott in “All Of Us Strangers.”