How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
in quotes
Paul Mescal talks intimate scenes & going down on Andrew Scott: “That’s the bit that scared me”
Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...
We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?
Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated
2 Comments
dbmcvey
The headline is kind of misleading.
Donston
One of the few hyped up “queer movies” these past several years that was actually legit good, didn’t follow any tired formulas and cliches, and wasn’t awards bait. Therefore, It not getting any Oscar love was inevitable.