Pedro Pascal takes to Instagram to celebrate his trans sister, Lux

Pedro Pascal, the heartthrob actor known for roles in The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984 just posted a sweet message of support to his transgender sister.

Pascal took to Instagram to make the announcement. Lux also appears on the cover of the Spanish-language magazine Ya this week.

“Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux,” Pascal wrote in the post. [Translation: My sister, my heart, our Lux.]

People further reports that Lux began her transition while studying acting at the prestigious Julliard School in New York City. In Ya, the actress also opened up about how transitioning affected her family, and how Pedro’s support helped her through difficult times.

“My transition has been something that’s very natural for everyone in my family,” Lux said. “It’s almost something that they expected to happen.”

She added that her brother Pedro “has been an important part of this. He’s also an artist and has served as a guide for me. He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity.”

“Moving through the world as a woman is much more simple for me, but I still advocate for nonbinary identities to have a space in society,” Lux added. We need trans activists who are good, smart, informed and who can be strong voices against transphobia, homophobia and racism.”

We’re proud of you, Lux. Tell your brother we’re proud of him too.