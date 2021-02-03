The Golden Globe nominations are here and queer

Despite COVID-19 stymying the Hollywood release slate last year, the Golden Globe nominations are here, bringing with them a welcome dose of LGBTQ representation.

The gay-themed films Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Prom, and Two of Us all scored top honors–Best Drama Film, Best Musical or Comedy Film and Best Foreign Language Film, respectively. Performers from those films also nabbed recognition, with actors Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman nominated for Best Actress and Best Actor in a Drama for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom as well.

Actress Andrea Day also scored a Best Actress nomination as another bisexual blues singer, Billie Holiday in The US vs. Billie Holiday. Rosemund Pike also picked up a Best Actress in a Comedy nomination as a lesbian character in I Care A Lot.

James Corden also netted the lone acting nod among the cast of The Prom, which comes as something of a surprise. A few vocal detractors had attacked Corden’s performance as homophobic for casting a straight man as a flamboyant gay character. For our part, we enjoyed his work; see also our previous address of the subject.

Also in the film realm, queer actress Jodie Foster scored her 11th nomination, this time for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Maurtuarian.

In the realm of television, the popular sitcom Schitt’s Creek landed nominations in all major Comedy Television categories, including Best Actor (Eugene Levy), Best Actress (Catherine O’Hara), Best Supporting Actress (Annie Murphy) and Best Supporting Actor (Dan Levy).

Over in the Drama Television category, the lesbian-themed thriller Ratched scored a Best Drama nomination, while openly gay stars Sarah Paulson and Cynthia Nixon snagged nominations as well.

In the Supporting Television acting categories, openly bisexual actress Gillian Anderson picked up a Best Supporting Actress in a Television role for her work in The Crown. Jim Parsons also got a nod for his work in the Ryan Murphy drama Hollywood.

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast February 28 in a ceremony co-hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. At the time of this writing, it’s unclear what form the ceremony will take due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

See the full list of nominees below:

TELEVISION

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudekis – “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins – “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Jane Levy – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino – “Hunters”

Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Olivia Colman – “The Crown”

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin – “The Crown”

Laura Linney – “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson – “Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston – “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels – “The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing”

Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much is True”

Ethan Hawke – “The Good Lord Bird”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People”

Shira Haas – “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman – “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Television Series Drama

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”

Julia Garner – “Ozark”

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon – “Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega – “Small Axe”

Brendan Gleeson – “The Comey Rule”

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons – “Hollywood”

Donald Southerland – “The Undoing”

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Great”

“Ted Lasso”

FILM

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

Best Motion Picture — Drama

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

“Another Round,” Denmark

“La Llorona,” Guatamela/France

“The Life Ahead,” Italy

“Minari,” USA

“Two of Us,” France/USA

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher – “Mank”

Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – “The Father”

Chloe Zhao – “Nomadland”

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Fight for You” – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice” – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“IO SI (Seen)” – “The Life Ahead”

“Speak Now” – “One Night in Miami”

“Tigers & Tweed” – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto – “The Little Things”

Bill Murray – “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom, Jr. – “One Night in Miami”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman – “The Father”

Jodie Foster – “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”

Helena Zengel – “News of the World”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden – “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton”

Dev Patel – “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg – “Palm Springs”

Best Motion Picture — Animated

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Chadwick Boseman, – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Riz Ahmed – “The Sound of Metal”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”

Gary Oldman – “Mank”

Tahar Rahim – “The Mauritanian”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson – “Music”

Michelle Pfeiffer – “French Exit”

Rosamund Pike – “I Care A Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “Emma”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden – “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton”

Dev Patel – “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg – “Palm Springs”

Best Director — Motion Picture

David Fincher – “Mank”

Regina King – “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloe Zhao – “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”

Best Original Score

“The Midnight Sky”

“Tenet”

“News of the World”

“Mank”