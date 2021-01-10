In Quotes

Jim Parsons wades into the gay casting debate: “Ensure that all parts are open to all actors”

By
THE BOYS IN THE BAND (2020)
Jim Parsons as Michael.
Cr. Scott Everett White/NETFLIX ©2020
“There’s definitely this spectrum: I think the fight, as it were, is not about having only gay people play the gay parts but to ensure that all parts are open to all actors. It’s important that gay characters are portrayed as well-rounded and completely human individuals. And there are plenty of straight actors who have played gay characters brilliantly. I think Brokeback Mountain is one of the most touching gay movies and love stories I have ever seen, and those two straight actors [Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal] were the best choices for those roles.”–Openly gay Boys in the Band star Jim Parsons, on the ongoing conversation about casting gay actors as gay characters. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Parsons ultimately advocates that the best actor get the role, regardless of sexual orientation.