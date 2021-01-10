Jim Parsons wades into the gay casting debate: “Ensure that all parts are open to all actors”

“There’s definitely this spectrum: I think the fight, as it were, is not about having only gay people play the gay parts but to ensure that all parts are open to all actors. It’s important that gay characters are portrayed as well-rounded and completely human individuals. And there are plenty of straight actors who have played gay characters brilliantly. I think Brokeback Mountain is one of the most touching gay movies and love stories I have ever seen, and those two straight actors [Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal] were the best choices for those roles.”–Openly gay Boys in the Band star Jim Parsons, on the ongoing conversation about casting gay actors as gay characters. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Parsons ultimately advocates that the best actor get the role, regardless of sexual orientation.
Donston
People are pretending as if a large percentage of actors are saying only “gay” actors should play “gay”. Only several have said it in recent years, and most of their gripes seem to be be the implicit bias against gay identifying actors when it comes to high profile “gay” roles and the glass ceiling when it comes to the careers of “gay” identifying actors.
Anyone with sense knows that it’s an impossible and problematic demand. Are the lead characters in Brokeback Mountain supposed to be “gay”? Are Heath and Jake actually “straight? What if the actor is publicly closeted but most of the industry knows? What is “gay” or “straight” even supposed to mean in 2020, where at least one-third of the entertainment industry embrace “queer” identities? And when people are talking about stuff like fluidity or the gender, romantic, sexual, affection, emotional, commitment spectrum? And why do we demand entertainers give us identities or tell us their personal business?
This started as being less about the identities of performers and more about getting rid of bias, closet pressures, hetero pressures and breaking through the glass ceiling. Let’s return the discussion to being about that. Because “only ‘gay’ actors should play ‘gay” is not a thing and will never be a thing.
Cam
Except you could use the same argument to say that white actors should be playing black or Asian roles. Go watch Mickey Rooney in Breakfast at Tiffany’s to see how nicely that turned out.
Cam
Queerty keeps doing articles on this over and over. Obviously there is some straight actor on the writing staff that really has a bee in their bonnet over this.
You cut out a large portion of what Parson’s said, he pointed out that LGBTQ actors may present more accurate portrayals, etc.
Also, how about we worry about all the poor straight actors losing their jobs when it ACTUALLY happens.
So far, Hollywood puts about about 1 TV show every few years with an LGBTQ character, and one movie a decade. So why are we acting like every straight actor in Hollywood is losing their jobs. LGBTQ actors have been prevented from working for decades, and now straight freaking out over the IDEA that a few LGBTQ people may actually get a job.