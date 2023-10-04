Pedro Pascal’s butt just landed on the internet & we’re gonna need a moment to collect ourselves

Another day, another reason to thirst over Pedro Pascal!

By now, you’ve probably seen *that* 60-second clip of Pascal’s butt from his new movie Strange Way of Life. If not, we’ll give you a minute (or five) to watch before we return to our regularly scheduled PG-13 programming.

You good?

The western short, directed by Pedro Almodóvar, finds Silva (Pascal) reuniting with his former lover, Sheriff Jake (Ethan Hawke) after 25 years. Though a sexual spark between the two remains undeniable, drama ensues when Silva’s son becomes embroiled in a local crime.

gay cowboy movie with pedro pascal and ethan hawke God saw my suffering and decided to grant mercy on me temporarily — ? (@ced_exe) October 4, 2023

We can’t show you The Mandalorian star’s buns in their full glory. Butt But, the clip provides some eye candy in the form of Hawke and Pascal tenderly embracing after a bath… and a burnt orange shirt that’s just long enough to be homophobic.

Though we don’t get to see the two handsome actors going at it, the bare-bum scene is certainly sexually charged.

“I wanted to see if I could do a different kind of sexy,” Almodóvar explained to the Independent. “For example, [there’s a] moment where Ethan [Hawke] is doing his bowtie, and he’s staring at Pedro [Pascal’s] butt with the bed right in the background … that was very erotic!”

you see pedro pascal’s bare ass in strange way of life. 10/10 short film. ? — mony ? in recovery from go2 (@queerbuddie) October 4, 2023

For his part, Hawke was more than happy to share an intimate (if not, way too short) scene with Pedro. “I like to be wanted, you know I don’t care,” he said at Strange Way‘s Cannes Film Festival premiere. “If it happens to be a very attractive, extremely talented man, all the better.”

Still, some Twitter Gays™️ are less focused on Pascal’s nudity than they are on this extremely sexy flashback scene. At one point, we see younger versions of Silva and Jake (portrayed by José Condessa and Jason Fernández) sharing a bag of red wine… and then making out while it drips all over them.

i would have asked "what are we" after this scene pic.twitter.com/w8cSBGLdtp — mikey (@buckIeydiaz) October 3, 2023

… Is this what Western life is really like? Because if so, we’ve got some classics to revisit.

Strange Way of Life is now playing in New York City and Los Angeles, and is in theaters everywhere on October 6. The 31-minute long short is being shown alongside Almodóvar’s other short film The Human Voice, starring Tilda Swinton.

pedro almodóvar was so real for having multiple random shots of pedro pascal's ass in strange way of life pic.twitter.com/dfbzg6gdSo — #1 claw clip girlie (@ripemocanadian) October 4, 2023

Almodóvar described the project as his “answer to Brokeback Mountain,” and the minute-long trailer features just enough guns, horses, and male touching to have us instantly intrigued.

Watch.