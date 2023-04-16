Pedro Pascal’s open hydrant, summer in San Francisco, & proof of gay Jesus

Check out all the contenders for the internet’s “best butt,” then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok.
Pedro Pascal posed for Esquire.
@esquire Replying to @queencobra1991 you guys wanted to see more? #PedroPascal #esquire ♬ original sound – Esquire
Summer started in San Francisco.
@tinyhabitchallengeok it was easter sunday so there was a hunky jesus competition but still, sf and it’s park culture is 🥰♬ Ladyfingers by Herb Alpert and The Tijuana Brass – Mieze Katz
A right-wing extremist exposed drag queen story time.
@politicsjoe Disgusting. #fyp #fypシ #fypage #fypシ゚viral #foryou #foryoupage #foryourpage #politics #tory #conservative #ukpolitics #uk #london #lgbt #lgbtq #lgbt🌈 #lgbt🏳️🌈 #drag #trans ♬ original sound – PoliticsJOE
Kerri Colby kicked off the Drag March in LA.
@queerty Kerri Colby at the #DragMarchLA: “I truly believe this is the beginning of something revolutionary.” #kerricolby #dragmarch #lgbtq ♬ original sound – Queerty*
Matt Benfield and Omer Ahmad rearranged their space.
@matt_and_omar the coziest living room of our dreams, thanks to @burrow 🥹🛋️ #interiordesign #livingroomrefresh #boyfriends ♬ original sound – Netflix
Charlie Desi picked out his mother’s outfit.
@charliedesi #mom #easter #gay #son #babychild #fabulousson #southern #easteroutfit #southernmomma #lgbtq #werq ♬ original sound – Charlie Desi
Nate Peters chronicled his coming out as a gay pastor’s kid.
@itsjustnate Life as a gay pastor’s kid p2. #gay #christian #lgbt ♬ original sound – Its Just Nate
Bridge made their girlfriend blush.
@ucouldcallmegod My golden retriever masc wife #lesbian #lgbt #gay ♬ Fast Car – Luke Combs
Jay made the case for a gay, dramatic Jesus.
@jisnotontiktok Nothing like drama at dinner. #joke #gaytiktok #ADHD #formerchristian #history #queerhistory #bromance #ginger #dramaqueen ♬ original sound – Jay
And Alex Athanacio accidentally outed himself.
@itsaljokes when you relize your friend is gay #fyp ♬ original sound – al jokes
