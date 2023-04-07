midnight snacc

The contenders for the best butt on TikTok can’t stop showing us what they’re working with

By
Shirtless man squatting on a basketball court
credit: Shutterstock

“I have the best ass on TikTok,” said Brendan Adams, aka majorpectoralis, in a video he posted last week. “Prove me wrong.”

To be fair, Adams has an impressive butt, one he frequently shows off on his account along with the pecs that gave him his username.

See the goods for yourself:

@majorpectoralis

Duet Challenge: Impossible #duet #glutes #fyp #tiktok

? original sound – Major Pectoralis

But viewers flocked to his comments to tag who they thought was Adams’ biggest competition.

“This comment section is a library,” one user wrote — and indeed, going through the tagged accounts in the nearly 700 comments will lead you through a wonderland of guys on TikTok who know what they’re working with and love to flaunt it.

Looking through the accounts that got shouted out, a few categories of booty-based influencers emerged.

There are the fitness gurus: dudes who are just showing you how best to work out your glutes. If you happen to check out their butts in the process, that’s on you, not them — but then again, who could blame you?

@timreal

should I bring these back? ?

? Flowers – Miley Cyrus
@timreal
@makaarons3

Try these for your glutes! Lemme know if you feel the burn?#fyp #workout #fitness

? its a wrap sped up – xxtristanxo
@makaarons3
@stivfitness

Party at the gym ?????? #partyenlapobla

? sonido original – Pazi Salgado
@stivfitness

There are those who feign reluctance, writing that they were “talked into” following a trend that shows off their butt, or that it was only “a matter of time” before they twerked on camera.

@officialstephenlomas

Actual footage when I finally agreed to make one. Check the linktree! ???? #popular#trend#lgmboys#kc#kansascity#?#mullet#Naruto

? Popular – From “Wicked” Original Broadway Cast Recording/2003 – Kristin Chenoweth
@officialstephenlomas
@bigmike_675

Replying to @urmomsfav554 i knew it was only a matter of time before i did this trend

? original sound – Yfn.pot
@bigmike_675

And there are the shameless show-offs: users whose videos get straight to the point and give their audiences what they came for. Thank you, kings!

@sammi_x0x_cosplay

Poxar mom build fr

? Ameyatchi – Mathey
@sammi_x0x_cosplay
@b33fy_dustin

? original sound – Chris Wolfe
@b33fy_dustin
@austin.mfit

I would be though

? If We Ever Broke Up – Mae Stephens
@austin.mfit
@hatts.17

Everyday, what do you guys eat for breakfast? ? #fyp? #fyp #tattoo #tattoosleeve

? Work Out (Talkbox) – Adam Tahere
@hatts.17
@eqqqq011

? original sound – exl_phos
@eqqqq011
@joshewaz

? Savage Remix – Megan Thee Stallion
@joshewaz
@joshwh77

Replying to @444inluvvv I’m warning you… do these at your own risk. They come with a price

? original sound – mars
@joshwh77
@pbnjonny

? On an Evening in Roma – Dean Martin
@pbnjonny
@whoissvlex

Super freak ?? #fyp #parati #foryou #foryoupage #bigboyseason #cuffingseason #gym #gymtok #gymvlog #vlog #nickiminaj #superfreak #anaconda

? Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj
@whoissvlex

So, who’s taking the crown for best butt on TikTok? Regardless, the competition is a lot of fun to judge.

“Everyone tagging others, bless you,” one commenter wrote. Amen to that.

