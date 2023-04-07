The contenders for the best butt on TikTok can’t stop showing us what they’re working with

credit: Shutterstock

“I have the best ass on TikTok,” said Brendan Adams, aka majorpectoralis, in a video he posted last week. “Prove me wrong.”

To be fair, Adams has an impressive butt, one he frequently shows off on his account along with the pecs that gave him his username.

See the goods for yourself:

But viewers flocked to his comments to tag who they thought was Adams’ biggest competition.

“This comment section is a library,” one user wrote — and indeed, going through the tagged accounts in the nearly 700 comments will lead you through a wonderland of guys on TikTok who know what they’re working with and love to flaunt it.

Looking through the accounts that got shouted out, a few categories of booty-based influencers emerged.

There are the fitness gurus: dudes who are just showing you how best to work out your glutes. If you happen to check out their butts in the process, that’s on you, not them — but then again, who could blame you?

There are those who feign reluctance, writing that they were “talked into” following a trend that shows off their butt, or that it was only “a matter of time” before they twerked on camera.

@bigmike_675 Replying to @urmomsfav554 i knew it was only a matter of time before i did this trend ? original sound – Yfn.pot @bigmike_675

And there are the shameless show-offs: users whose videos get straight to the point and give their audiences what they came for. Thank you, kings!

@joshwh77 Replying to @444inluvvv I’m warning you… do these at your own risk. They come with a price ? original sound – mars @joshwh77

So, who’s taking the crown for best butt on TikTok? Regardless, the competition is a lot of fun to judge.

“Everyone tagging others, bless you,” one commenter wrote. Amen to that.