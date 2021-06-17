Pete and Chasten Buttigieg share sweet wedding anniversary messages

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Buttigieg (@pete.buttigieg)



Happy 3rd year wedding anniversary, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg! Both men marked their anniversary yesterday with social media postings.

Pete, the Secretary for Transportation, posted to Instagram (below), “Three years later and I still can’t believe my luck. Happy Anniversary @chasten.buttigieg”. He shared a photo of the men on their wedding day and enjoying a beach walk.

Chasten shared a similar message, expressing surprise at how long ago their nuptials now felt (to be honest, the last three years have been long for all of us – even those who didn’t run to become President!).

“Happy Anniversary, @pete.buttigieg! Was that really only three years?!”

Chasten also posted to Twitter, where his tweet has had almost 20k likes and hundreds of comments.

Chasten followed it up with photos showing how the couple had celebrated their anniversary: boating in DC.

Pete met Chasten via the dating app, Hinge, in August 2015. At the time, Pete was mayor of South Bend, Indiana. When they first communicated with one another, Chasten happened to be at Terminal 5 of O’Hare Airport in Chicago. They got engaged in 2017, and Pete chose to get down on one knee at the same sport Chasten had been (Terminal 5 of O’Hare) when they first spoke.

“I kind of guided him into that spot,” Pete told Seth Myers earlier this year. “I was like, ‘Why don’t you show me that spot where you first were when we started chatting with each other?’

“I invited him to look out the window there and then got on one knee. I told him it would be a lot like being in the airport. Life with me would be probably hard to steal private moments but also full of adventure. And, uh, luckily for me he said ‘yes.’”

The couple married on June 16, 2018, in a private ceremony at the Cathedral of St. James in South Bend.