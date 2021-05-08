Philly’s Luis Hernandez on the power of the ’80s to keep in shape

This post is part of a series of Queerty conversations with models, trainers, dancers, and, well, people who inspire us to stay in shape–or just sit on the couch ogling them instead.

Name: Luis Hernandez, 30

City: I live in the city of Brotherly Love – Philadelphia.

Profession: My main focus is my personal training business, but I’d love to get into spin instruction; spin it’s church for me.

What is your favorite gym for working out?

My favorite gym here in Philadelphia is BPM Fitness.