Actor/photographer Arthur Bryan Marroquin on how ‘Three’s Company’ can help you stay in shape

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arthur Bryan Marroquin (@arthurmarroquin)

This post is part of a series of Queerty conversations with models, trainers, dancers, and, well, people who inspire us to stay in shape–or just sit on the couch ogling them instead.

Name: Arthur bryan Marroquin,

Occupation: Actor/Photographer

Hometown: Los Angeles. Originally from Austin.

Favorite Gym: My favorite gym chain is LA Fitness because I travel quite a bit and there are multiple locations across the country that I can use. When I’m in Austin shooting I go there and it’s always so spacious and convenient and not overpriced, while in LA they have one on practically every block.

Favorite Work Out Playlist: At my photo studio I use my ABM (Arthur Bryan Marroquin) Photography Playlist, which generally consists of Glee, Showtunes, Today’s Hits, 90′ and 00′ Pop, Selena, The Chicks (The artists formerly known as the Dixie Chicks); it’s a crazy eclectic playlist but no one ever complains. It’s high energy, fun, and all over the place.

Recommended Work-Out Foods: Usually for breakfast before a workout, I enjoy a cup of egg whites, an egg, and a carb like oatmeal or some honey wheat bread. I like to take a pre-workout, right now I’m using the Isagenix brand and I hate that pre-workout feel but this one not so much. Then some BCAA’s during my workout to drink, and then the recovery shake from Isagenix. As for a good post-workout protein shake I enjoy some almond milk, strawberries, a banana, and a scoop of whey protein powder.

Related: Yogi Brandon Anthony on the thrill of getting physical in the buff

Favorite athletic outfit: I love wearing a tank or a stringer cause I do like to see what my body is doing and I like to breathe. It’s been hard doing outdoor workouts and it being cold and wearing long sleeves and pants plus a mask cause I just get incredibly hot. I also like to wear 5″ shorts cause they’re breathable and I enjoy a little less on me cause I’m a sweater. I have a muscular body, but my bone structure is just smaller so regular men’s small shorts are so loose and almost fall off of me and definitely make me just look like I’m swimming in them. I’m not one to drop a lot of money on workout clothes because I constantly am washing them due to how much I sweat cause I do a lot of HIIT in conjunction with my lifting routine by my trainer Patrick Lyons with his program “The Lyon Shred.” As long as it looks good, is fun, form-fitting, and DRY-FIT…that’s a must.

How do you balance staying in shape and having fun?

I don’t know if I balance the two [Laughs]. I have to workout cause to maintain and to progress, but the crazy thing is I’ve created such a dependency on endorphins from working out probably that I love working out and crave it. I love seeing my body change, and succeeding in its daily struggles at the gym. It’s fun because it’s almost like a little win every day when you walk out, because I did the best I could.

What’s a good, if simple, tip for staying in shape:

Consistency. Even if you don’t feel like going or going hard at the gym, just go and put in the work. If you put in the work, the results will come or help you maintain versus backtrack.

How does staying in shape help you stay prepared for auditions?

Sometimes they’ll require you to be shirtless, and if you’re just not feeling confident…it shows. Even when clothed though most of my characters I’ve gotten have been pretty athletic…baseball player in SyFy’s Santa Jaws, a rancher in Urban Country. And these days things are booking right away, where I audition and are on set the following week, I don’t have three months to go thru a whole bulk, lean, cut, etc. phase.

What’s the appeal of photography for you?

I love to get to show people the world thru my eye, how I envision things. People have positive reactions and are really happy when I photograph them. They get a very heightened but beautiful experience when they come to my studio. I love working with people. Collaboration is key, merging what the client wants with my vision plus hair and makeup, and boom, we have a work of art.

What do you keep on your nightstand?

The entire DVD collection of Three’s Company. Favorite show of all time. Three’s Company helps me wake up and go to bed in a good mood night after night.

Bonus Pics: