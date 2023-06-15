PHOTOS: 25 vintage ads for mens swimwear prove that skin has always been in style

Hot girl summer is officially upon us, and with it comes an age-old question: what swimsuit should I wear? Nowadays, there are plenty of options for the discerning gentleman: trunks, briefs, thongs — even mankinis for the especially bold — and picking out a swimsuit is usually no more exciting than scrolling through an online shop. But back in the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s, the advertisements for swimsuits were just as eye-popping as the designs themselves.

It was only in the mid-1930s that men first started going topless on American beaches, so the ‘40s and ‘50s saw an explosion of new styles in swimwear. Many of them look familiar (tight-fitting trunks have always been in style, and thank god for that), while others are distinctly of the time. Most waists were higher, and lots of trunks featured built-in belts and buttons. Then there’s the so-called “side-lacer” design, which is exactly what it sounds like: a pair of briefs that laces up the side, showing more skin than you might expect of the ‘50s. One ad refers to the style as “daredevil” trunks. Can we bring this one back?

Ads of this era were usually illustrated, proving that men make wonderful pin-ups, too. A few brands clearly dominated the market. There was Speedo, the brand with briefs so popular they became synonymous with the style; Catalina, which advertised itself as the “most popular swimtrunks in America,” but has since gone out of business; and Jantzen, which takes the cake for most creative advertisements.

Now, take a look at these vintage advertisements to see how guys used to have fun in the sun.