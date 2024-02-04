slays, serves & stuns

PHOTOS: Barry Keoghan gets tanked, shirtless hunks in corsets & all the fiercest fits of the week

By
Matt Bomer, Barry Keoghan, Monet X Change best fashion of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Taylor Zakhar Perez giving rubber realness, Janelle Monae‘s belly-baring slay, Monet X Change serving legs for days, or Elite alum Arón Piper’s waist cinch eleganza, the looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…

Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer

Bomer, who is a Queerties nominee for TV Performance, exuded casual perfection with his deceptively chic jeans, button down and overcoat fit at the David Yurman jewelry event in LA.

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott

Scott, who is a Queerties nominee for Film Performance, served tweed excellence at a screening of his solo performance of Chekov’s Vanya in London.

David Archuleta

David Archuleta

Archie, who is a Queeties nominee for Music Video, jumped on the pleated wide-leg trend at BMG’s Pre-Grammy party in Hollywood.

Arón Piper

Aron Piper

The Elite hunk proved he’s our new style king at the Jacquemus’ Fashion Show in Paris.

Jenna Lyons

Jenna Lyons

She’s not just a RHONYC and a Queerties nominee for Style Icon, she’s Jenna F*cking Lyons at the Jacquemus Fashion Show in Paris.

Monet X Change

Monet X Change

Monet turned it out with this shirt dress, fishnet and platform triple threat at the Spotify Best New Artist party in LA.

Lance Bass, Melissa Peterman, and Michael Turchin

Lance Bass, Michael Turchin

Mr. & Mr. Turchin-Bass got into an epic shoe battle at the Environmental Media Arts gala in LA.

Victoria Monét and Kylie Minogue

Victoria Money, Kylie Minogue

We love seeing our pop princess and pop queen, who are both nominated in the 2024 Queerties, join forces at the Variety Cover Party in LA.

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan

Keoghan channeled the viral mob wife aesthetic with a chic all black Jersey Shore-inspired fit at the David Yurman event in LA. Gym, tan, love it!

Conan Gray

Conan Gray

It was Conan the red black carpet destroyer in this ’70s gold moment at the Spotify Best New Artist party.

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Taylor Zakhar Perez

TZK got everyone hot & bothered with this nude rubber shirt at a screening of Red, White & Royal Blue in WeHo.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae

Janelle, who is a Queerties nominee for Music Video, kept it absolutely sickening in this two-piece black mini at the Warner Music pre-Grammy party in LA.

Orville Peck

Orville Peck

Orville upped his face wig game at the Warner Music pre-Grammy party.

Boy George & Ariana DeBose

Boy George, Ariana DeBose

BG and Ariana embodied their new single “Electric Energy” after performing on The Tonight Show.

Jorge Gonzalez

Jorge Gonzalez

Spanish pop star Jorge Gonzalez got everyone’s thirsty attention in his shirtless corset stun at the Benidorm Fest in Spain.

Samira Wiley

Samira Wiley

Samira brought the gown drama to the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection in NYC.

Miguel Angel Silvestre

Miguel Angel Silvestre

The Sense8 heartthrob was a blue velvet dream at the opening of Rhudo restaurant in Madrid.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip 

Chrishell Stause and G Flip

Chrishell and G Flip brought couple goals energy to the G’Day USA Arts Gala in LA.

Mike Manning

Mike Manning

The Real World, Days of Our Lives and This Is Us alum kept it skinny suit suave at the premiere of Scrambled in LA.

Ice Spice

Ice Spice

The Grammy and Queerties nominee stole the spotlight at the Spotify Best New Artist party.

Wilson Cruz

Wilson Cruz

Wilson flaunted his Zoolander moves as he walked the red carpet AND the runway at 8th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show in NYC.

Reneé Rapp

Renee Rapp

The Mean Girls star and Queerties nominee for Breakout Music Artist channeled her inner anti-Regina George bad girl energy at the Spotify Best New Artist party.

More lewks from the Spotify Best New Artist party

While you’re here, head over to the Queerties Awards, where you can vote for your favorite LGBTQ+ Style Icon like Jenna Lyons, and other fabulous categories. Vote once per day per device through February 22!

