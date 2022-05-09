PHOTOS: Fawn over hunky actor Oscar Isaac, an ally against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law

View this post on Instagram
Actor Oscar Isaac recently endeared himself even more to his queer fans by speaking against Florida’s odious “Don’t Say Gay” law.
In an interview with The New York Times, the dramatic, sci-fi actor said that Disney rightly opposed the law, which forbids kindergarten through third-grade teachers from mentioning LGBTQ issues in the classroom.
“It’s an interesting time where everything is parsed, and if Disney is going to own so much of the entertainment industry, they’ve got to expect to come up against some tough decisions,” Isaac said. “Disney was forced to take a stand [on the law], and I’m glad that they took the right stand there. Sometimes silence or neutrality is just not going to work.”
Isaac alluded to the fact that Disney was pressured into opposing the law after initially failing to do so. His comments are just his latest demonstration of gay allyship. While doing press for the Star Wars sequels, Isaac said that he wished his character, fighter pilot Poe Dameron, would become boyfriends with his platonic bromantic partner, a former stormtrooper named Finn.
“Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe [their relationship] would’ve been taken further in the other films, but I don’t have control,” Isaac said. “It seemed like a natural progression, but sadly enough it’s a time when people are too afraid, I think, of… I don’t know what. But if they would’ve been boyfriends, that would have been fun.”
Isaac also played the very hunky imperialist Leto Atreides in the space epic Dune and the somewhat looney superhero Moon Knight in Marvel’s TV series of the same name.
We need more allies like this!! 🙂
Oscar is soooo sexy to me. He could get this anytime. That hair and that face! ? Just perfect. Plus he seems like the nicest and funniest man.
Such a sexy man. He played Apocalypse in x-men as well.
love him! moonknight was crazy.
that black and white photo where he’s shirtless at the table is so sexy!
….hard not to instantly fall in love with him….
Huh?
Notice these so called conservatives only pursue intensely to get these laws enforced what they theme unnatural like trying to overturn women’s rights because they are SO CALLED PRO LIFE, but when it comes to black people getting murdered in alarming rates whether its through racism, police negligence, gang related etc. Notice they aren’t that concerned as much about “Pro Life”
They are only concerned about it before birth, and then couldn’t care any less about the life. Those kinds of people make me sick.
i sure AF did not watch Dune for this guy. fawn? gimme sumthin to fawn over like an ezra miller timothee chalamet sandwich then ill fawn. ill fawn so hard it will hit the wall.
….happy to be completely opposite of you. …ezra miller? t chalamet? …rather have sex with a woman.
please, by all means, you go right ahead. you sound like such a nice person to be around. EM on my face ooh yeah (fawns and fawns some more)
Nice! Yes, he’s hot!
I’ve liked Oscar ever since he was in that strange arthouse movie about ten years ago where he wandered around the subway holding a very well-behaved cat. He hosted SNL recently and was great at it. Glad to see him speaking out!
“Inside Llewyn Davis”. he was amazing, did his own singing and guitar playing too. He did a song in the movie “10 Years” called “Never Had” which he wrote, sang and played guitar on live. Love his singing voice as much as the rest of him.
when the homophobe governor first mentioned this “dont say gay” bill, Disney was in SUPPORT. Then they started getting all the negative responses and people threatening boycotting, so they changed their stance. They only did it, cause they know how it would affect them. They should have thought about it first. I HATED them before, I HATE them even more now. EVERY LGBTQ individual should not spend 1 cent on disney….. F them…..
I do not recall Disney ever supporting the bill. I recall them trying to ignore the bill. So many LGBTQ people work at Disney. They are actually very supportive of LGBTQ causes. Gay Days, etc. I think you probably HATE a lot of things in a very misguided way. How about you focus on really bad companies, like Fox or Blackwater. Seriously, pull your head out and get some fresh air.
Disney wasn’t in support of it. What Disney did was donate 80% of the money in Florida to Republicans, then their Republican CEO tried to play the game of claiming “disney wouldn’t comment on politics”.
MASSIVE BACKLASH, and the CEO then tried to come out with a letter saying that Disney wouldn’t delve into politics, but it understood people’s opinions, blah blah blah MORE MASSIVE BACKLASH, and employees walked out.
The board had a meeting, the CEO then sends out an apology to employees, said he failed them and that Disney opposed the bill and was stopping all political donations (Which is B.S. because they should have donated to politicians opposed to the bill, but whatever)
@cam agree 100% with the points you made. Still can’t figure out why people think, of all the other companies in Florida that donate to republicans, why they attacked Disney? Disney sure has more trans employees than Florida Power and Light or General Electric. Its the age old left wing nonsense of attacking our allies. I just don’t get it. So morons like kthcst defocus the issue with their nonsense. Reasons why we lose? kthcst
Duke Leto was a great role. He is quite hunky.
hmmm point taken. however, my taste leans more towards the Kwisatz Haderach coz reasons. cheers
Well, I would not say no to Duke Paul either 🙂
YUMMY