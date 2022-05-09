PHOTOS: Fawn over hunky actor Oscar Isaac, an ally against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. Movie Universe (@mr_movie_universe)

Actor Oscar Isaac recently endeared himself even more to his queer fans by speaking against Florida’s odious “Don’t Say Gay” law.

In an interview with The New York Times, the dramatic, sci-fi actor said that Disney rightly opposed the law, which forbids kindergarten through third-grade teachers from mentioning LGBTQ issues in the classroom.

“It’s an interesting time where everything is parsed, and if Disney is going to own so much of the entertainment industry, they’ve got to expect to come up against some tough decisions,” Isaac said. “Disney was forced to take a stand [on the law], and I’m glad that they took the right stand there. Sometimes silence or neutrality is just not going to work.”

Isaac alluded to the fact that Disney was pressured into opposing the law after initially failing to do so. His comments are just his latest demonstration of gay allyship. While doing press for the Star Wars sequels, Isaac said that he wished his character, fighter pilot Poe Dameron, would become boyfriends with his platonic bromantic partner, a former stormtrooper named Finn.

“Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe [their relationship] would’ve been taken further in the other films, but I don’t have control,” Isaac said. “It seemed like a natural progression, but sadly enough it’s a time when people are too afraid, I think, of… I don’t know what. But if they would’ve been boyfriends, that would have been fun.”

Isaac also played the very hunky imperialist Leto Atreides in the space epic Dune and the somewhat looney superhero Moon Knight in Marvel’s TV series of the same name.

