PHOTOS: Liam Payne has something to show you…again

We don’t mind circling back on this topic. Former One Direction member Liam Payne, 26, has continued his elastic partnership with Hugo Boss.
Last year Payne said there was a good amount of tequila involved in his eye-popping debut shoot, noting that he “hadn’t been properly warned about the amount of nudity [photographers] Mert [Atlas] and Marcus [Piggott] do in their work.”
Well, lesson learned and integrated.
Are we ready for socks and sandals again? It’s a fine line but someone’s got to walk it.
Here are some photos from the new campaign:
One Direction’s Liam Payne has defended a tweet he sent in support to Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson after receiving a major backlash from fans.
Payne’s original tweet – now deleted – read: “@williebosshog huge love to
you/your family huge respect for your business prosperities and the family values you still all behold. big fan”
Here is what the vile noxious pernicious repugnant hillbilly puke said:
Robertson made headlines in 2013 after GQ published an interview in which he made racist and anti-gay comments. In the interview, Robertson called homosexuality a sin, likening it to beastilaity, and said that black people were happy in pre-civil-rights-era Louisiana. Naturally, this sparked a lot of outrage, and A&E announced Robertson would be suspended from the show; however, the network reversed that decision nine days later.
QUEERTY, WE ARE NOT IGNORANT LEMMINGS WHO PANT OVER ANY ATTRACTIVE GUY. YOU CONTINUE TO POST THREADS ABOUT THIS VILE LITTLE PUKE. PLEASE HAVE SOME INTEGRITY…
Chrisk
Everyone knows what Phil Robertson’s “family values” are. No one could be that naive. It’s from the 90s and it’s code for opposition to gay rights. Like Religious Liberty is today.
Robertson’s a POS bigot but I at least respect his being open about it. Everyone knows what he is. No respect for this little shit weasel though.
Mister P
He isn’t all that cute either.
Troysky
@ Mister P …. thank you. Thank you. Click bait-ed me to this disappointingly banal info.
MenziesJ
Skinny legs and just as ordinary as heck….plus he’s said and done lots of problematic things and not so long ago either.
Queerty, stop.