PHOTOS: Liam Payne has something to show you…again

We don’t mind circling back on this topic. Former One Direction member Liam Payne, 26, has continued his elastic partnership with Hugo Boss.

Last year Payne said there was a good amount of tequila involved in his eye-popping debut shoot, noting that he “hadn’t been properly warned about the amount of nudity [photographers] Mert [Atlas] and Marcus [Piggott] do in their work.”

Well, lesson learned and integrated.

Are we ready for socks and sandals again? It’s a fine line but someone’s got to walk it.

Here are some photos from the new campaign: