PHOTOS: Manu Ríos, Tom Daley & all the It boys give sultry ‘Zoolander’ vibes at Paris Fashion Week

As Pride Month moves into its final stretch, some of our favorite It boys are putting on their sexiest finery and making a big splash across the pond at Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

Over the course of five days, 42 runway shows and 38 presentations take over the French capital and turn it into the only place to be for all the couture menswear lewks that will eventually be replicated and transformed into affordable fits at more budget-friendly outlets like Zara, H&M, and ASOS.

One particular collection, the Ami Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show, was ground zero for queer and queer-adjacent celebs like Tom Daley, Hunter Doohan, and Manu Ríos as they all showed up and showed out in body-baring ensembles that upped the thirst factor in the chicest ways possible.

Other hotties serving face and dripping in sexy eleganza included music sensation Maluma, Hearstopper star Joe Locke, Stranger Things breakout Noah Schnapp, influencer Benito Skinner, and Red, White & Royal Blue fox Taylor Zakhar Perez, among others.