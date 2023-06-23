PHOTOS: Manu Ríos, Tom Daley & all the It boys give sultry ‘Zoolander’ vibes at Paris Fashion Week

As Pride Month moves into its final stretch, some of our favorite It boys are putting on their sexiest finery and making a big splash across the pond at Paris Men’s Fashion Week.
Over the course of five days, 42 runway shows and 38 presentations take over the French capital and turn it into the only place to be for all the couture menswear lewks that will eventually be replicated and transformed into affordable fits at more budget-friendly outlets like Zara, H&M, and ASOS.
One particular collection, the Ami Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show, was ground zero for queer and queer-adjacent celebs like Tom Daley, Hunter Doohan, and Manu Ríos as they all showed up and showed out in body-baring ensembles that upped the thirst factor in the chicest ways possible.
Other hotties serving face and dripping in sexy eleganza included music sensation Maluma, Hearstopper star Joe Locke, Stranger Things breakout Noah Schnapp, influencer Benito Skinner, and Red, White & Royal Blue fox Taylor Zakhar Perez, among others.
So don’t just stand there, let’s get to it,
strike a pose click through these photos, there’s nothing to it…
Manu Ríos
Category is: LEGGGS! The king of the deep plunge is now giving Paul Mescal a run for his short shorts!
Tom Daley
It’s official: a sheer blouse is sexier than going shirtless.
Hunter Doohan
Hunter’s got the blues and he looks red-hot!
Joe Locke
The 19-year-old Heartstopper star has officially entered his fashion era and we are here for it!
Noah Schnapp
There are Stranger Things than serving preppy Harry Potter realness.
Benito Skinner
Benny Drama will now have peeps impersonating him with this sexy summer vibe.
Kaytranada
The out Grammy winner’s sporty ’70s aesthetic is our new fall uniform.
Darren Barnet
Give the Never Have I Ever stud all his flowers for elevating Jersey Shore chic to a whole new level.
Maluma
Does the chain mean he’s into pup play?Woof!
Taylor Zakhar Perez
The Red, White and Royal Blue beefcake has jumped on the male cleavage trend and no one is complaining.
Jared Leto
It’s not Halloween, Comic-Con or Coachella, so it must be just another Thursday in June for Leto.