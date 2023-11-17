PHOTOS: Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey & all our favorite It boys slaying the GQ Men of the Year red carpet

GQ brought all the fashion boys to the yard!
The GQ Men of the Year 2023 gala at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles was the place to be last night.
While the fashion publication’s annual gala is usually regarded as the biggest night in menswear, this year felt extra AF since it featured a bevy of our favorite queer hotties like: Fellow Travelers hunks Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey, Rustin sensation Colman Domingo, and style legends Tom Ford and Law Roach.
Other standouts included: Red, White & Royal Blue lovebirds Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, Saltburn studs Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan, and newly single celebrity stylist Chris Appleton.
But it wasn’t just a night for the boys. The ladies were also represented as pop divas Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, and St. Vincent, among others, added their feminine glam to the sea of men in attendance.
With the official dress code being “modern red carpet,” which GQ defined as “anything and everything swanky, swerve-y, and scene-stealing,” everyone brought their fashion A game to the event.
Click through to see all the fiercest fits from the 2023 GQ Men of the Year gala…
Matt Bomer
Bomer channeled all that dom top energy into this lush teal Brioni jacket. Suave.
Jonathan Bailey
Bailey has joined the Thom Browne army. Let’s all enlist!
Colman Domingo
Colman is a cream dream!
Tom Ford
Tom Ford just issued a mandate for amber vision shades and wide ties. Sign us up!
Taylor Zakhar Perez
TZP in Balenciaga = Perfection.
Nicholas Galitzine
Prince Henry can get it.
Law Roach
Law in Fear of God is legendary while serving executive realness for your nerves!
Chris Appleton
Newly single Appleton did not come to play in this slick Alexander McQueen double-breasted suit.
Jacob Elordi
Jacob is overheating in this Saturday Night Fever-inspired Bottega Veneta moment.
Barry Keoghan
Sweater weather never looked so delicious.
Megan Thee Stallion
STUN.
Owen Thiele
The Theater Camp star is shouldering this lewk with all he’s got!
Diplo
Looking dapper is so not not gay.
Jordan Firstman
The out Rotting in the Sun star is thriving in the spotlight in this chicly complicated GmbH overcoat.
Nathan Stewart-Jarrett
That’s not an optical illusion, the Culprits star is slaying it in this archival Sies Marjan checkered number.
Conan Gray
The 24-year-old singer-songwriter hit a high note in this plunging Ann Demeulemeester ensemble.
St. Vincent
St. Vincent is bringing NYC luxury to a mild Los Angeles fall evening.
Dwyane Wade
LGBTQ+ ally king Dwyane Wade’s colors are blush and bashful in Givenchy.
Jonathan Anderson
The JW Anderson designer kept it casual.
Dua Lipa
Dua pulled a “Houdini” as she hit the GQ red carpet moments after attending the Variety Power of Women Los Angeles event in a different outfit.
Noah Beck
Nobody is mad at Noah’s gun show in this sleeveless Valentino jumpsuit.
Del Water Gap
The indie pop singer is taking high waisted denim to new heights in this Loewe serve.
Brian Cox
We are so here for Logan Roy’s fashion era!
12 Comments
Steve9999
You had me with that incredible list of men at the GQ Awards until you got to Law Roach. What a self-absorbed, self-aggrandizing POS he is. He’s is (was) a stylist and was very good at his job until his ego got so overblown that he just couldn’t play 2nd fiddle to anyone. Sashay…away…for good.
Bengali
U are correct. Dude looks like a lady and not a very attractive one.
Diplomat
Holy shit: Bomer Perez and Galitzine in the same room?!!! That could cause one serious power outage.
And no Diplo isn’t me. I’m way hotter.
dbmcvey
No one thought you were that diplo. He has better things to do.
abfab
Hotter. Sure, Jan.
woodroad34
Slight 40’s noir to a lot of the silhouettes–baggy pants, oversized coats…that sort of thing. With that being said, if you’ve read a copy of GQ lately–it’s really a rag now with the cheap paper they print on, mostly editorial and diminished in volume.
Rikki Roze
No Asian or Latino men?
Sheppard87
Taylor Zakhar Perez is Mexican and Middle Eastern, but you aren’t wrong that more representation is always welcome.
Man About Town
Matt Bomer apparently couldn’t find a shirt to wear, Megan Thee Stallion should have been arrested for wearing that in public, and Owen Thiele showed up in a coat designed for flashers in dark alleys.
Sigh…GQ used to be such a classy magazine empire.
dbmcvey
He’s wearing a shirt. Unfortunately. I think he should never have to wear clothes at all.
Diplomat
Nic Galitzine,
You’re much hotter as a highlighted blond. It brings out your devil angel contrast to a tee. Black doesn’t do you any favors regarding your skin tone.
Add a wink to the post above….
dbmcvey
Coleman Domingo looks amazing! Incredibly gorgeous man, and when he talks, even better!