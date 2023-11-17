PHOTOS: Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey & all our favorite It boys slaying the GQ Men of the Year red carpet

GQ brought all the fashion boys to the yard!

The GQ Men of the Year 2023 gala at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles was the place to be last night.

While the fashion publication’s annual gala is usually regarded as the biggest night in menswear, this year felt extra AF since it featured a bevy of our favorite queer hotties like: Fellow Travelers hunks Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey, Rustin sensation Colman Domingo, and style legends Tom Ford and Law Roach.

Other standouts included: Red, White & Royal Blue lovebirds Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, Saltburn studs Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan, and newly single celebrity stylist Chris Appleton.

But it wasn’t just a night for the boys. The ladies were also represented as pop divas Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, and St. Vincent, among others, added their feminine glam to the sea of men in attendance.

With the official dress code being “modern red carpet,” which GQ defined as “anything and everything swanky, swerve-y, and scene-stealing,” everyone brought their fashion A game to the event.

Click through to see all the fiercest fits from the 2023 GQ Men of the Year gala…