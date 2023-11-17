fierce fashion fits

PHOTOS: Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey & all our favorite It boys slaying the GQ Men of the Year red carpet

GQ Men of the Year

GQ brought all the fashion boys to the yard!

The GQ Men of the Year 2023 gala at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles was the place to be last night.

While the fashion publication’s annual gala is usually regarded as the biggest night in menswear, this year felt extra AF since it featured a bevy of our favorite queer hotties like: Fellow Travelers hunks Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey, Rustin sensation Colman Domingo, and style legends Tom Ford and Law Roach.

Other standouts included: Red, White & Royal Blue lovebirds Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, Saltburn studs Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan, and newly single celebrity stylist Chris Appleton.

But it wasn’t just a night for the boys. The ladies were also represented as pop divas Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, and St. Vincent, among others, added their feminine glam to the sea of men in attendance.

With the official dress code being “modern red carpet,” which GQ defined as “anything and everything swanky, swerve-y, and scene-stealing,” everyone brought their fashion A game to the event.

Click through to see all the fiercest fits from the 2023 GQ Men of the Year gala…

Matt Bomer

Bomer channeled all that dom top energy into this lush teal Brioni jacket. Suave.

Jonathan Bailey

Bailey has joined the Thom Browne army. Let’s all enlist!

Colman Domingo

Colman is a cream dream!

Tom Ford

Tom Ford just issued a mandate for amber vision shades and wide ties. Sign us up!

Taylor Zakhar Perez

TZP in Balenciaga = Perfection.

Nicholas Galitzine

Prince Henry can get it.

Law Roach

Law in Fear of God is legendary while serving executive realness for your nerves!

Chris Appleton

Newly single Appleton did not come to play in this slick Alexander McQueen double-breasted suit.

Jacob Elordi

Jacob is overheating in this Saturday Night Fever-inspired Bottega Veneta moment.

Barry Keoghan

Sweater weather never looked so delicious.

Megan Thee Stallion

STUN.

Owen Thiele

The Theater Camp star is shouldering this lewk with all he’s got!

Diplo

Looking dapper is so not not gay.

Jordan Firstman

The out Rotting in the Sun star is thriving in the spotlight in this chicly complicated GmbH overcoat.

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett 

That’s not an optical illusion, the Culprits star is slaying it in this archival Sies Marjan checkered number.

Conan Gray

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter hit a high note in this plunging Ann Demeulemeester ensemble.

St. Vincent

St. Vincent is bringing NYC luxury to a mild Los Angeles fall evening.

Dwyane Wade

LGBTQ+ ally king Dwyane Wade’s colors are blush and bashful in Givenchy.

Jonathan Anderson

The JW Anderson designer kept it casual.

Dua Lipa

Dua pulled a “Houdini” as she hit the GQ red carpet moments after attending the Variety Power of Women Los Angeles event in a different outfit.

Noah Beck

Nobody is mad at Noah’s gun show in this sleeveless Valentino jumpsuit.

 Del Water Gap 

The indie pop singer is taking high waisted denim to new heights in this Loewe serve.

Brian Cox

We are so here for Logan Roy’s fashion era!

