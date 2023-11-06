Photos of Joe Jonas cozying up to Spencer Neville send gay fans into an absolute tailspin

Image Credit: instagram, @spencerneville

Does Joe Jonas have a brotherly bond with his former co-star Spencer Neville, or does their devotion go a little deeper?

Over the weekend, the guys—who shared the screen in the 2022 war drama Devotion—were snapped paling around Los Angeles, looking quite friendly, leading much of the internet to react the same way: 👀👀👀👀👀

The vibes appear decidedly chummy, but the two are pretty close, with Jonas casually draping his arm around Neville’s back (which is looking incredibly muscular, we might add!). Here, check out the shots and decide for yourself: Friends or something more?

Joe Jonas spotted with ‘Devotion’ co-star Spencer Neville. https://t.co/70cufv1zAv — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 4, 2023



The casual yet cool fits, the coffees in hand (iced, no less—the gayest beverage!), the fact that Neville’s walking his pooch—these are all telltale signs of a loved up morning-after stroll, no?

Oh, sure, a couple of bros could go on a walk together, but when said bros are this gorgeous it’s hard to not get ideas.

And context is important here. It was just earlier this fall that Jonas filed for divorce from wife Sophie Turner, the actor best known as Game Of Thrones‘ Sansa Stark, with whom he has two kids.

After dating for a few years, the two married in 2019, and their whole deal was that they looked like a really fun hang, always out and about laughing and partying together. So, when news of their separation broke this past September, the public reaction was pure shock. What could’ve possibly driven this seemingly happy couple apart?

Rumors swiftly swirled, especially after Turner was spotted out and about with a little up-and-coming pop star known as Taylor Swift—who, yes, also happens to be an ex of Jonas. The actress was also photographed cozying up to British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson just last week.

Already seeing Turner with a rebound certainly has folks primed to think Jonas could be following suit. In other words, these photos of the pop star getting close with Neville have imaginations running wild… Here’s what Twitter X has to say:

um why aren’t we talking about joe jonas and spencer neville over the weekend??? ya’ll are letting taylor/sophie/brittany distract you!!! ? pic.twitter.com/UA0SOyLG9q — jamie (@jamiieeashley98) November 5, 2023

And this isn’t the first time Jonas and Neville have been snapped spending time together off set.

Since filming Devotion in early 2021, the two have appeared in one another’s Instagram photos semi-frequently. They likely bonded while jumping into the cockpit for that high-flying Korean War movie and have been pretty inseparable ever since.

Neville—also known for roles in The Sex Lives Of College Girls, Ozark and American Horror Story—hasn’t made any public comments about his sexuality, though he has been romantically linked to actresses like Lili Reinhart (Riverdale) and Madeline Brewer (Orange Is The New Black) in the past, for what it’s worth.

Look, we’re not trying to make too many assumptions here… but we certainly wouldn’t have any qualms with these two high-profile hotties being more than just co-pilots, you know what we mean?

At the very least, Jonas sure has good taste in boy friends. Scroll down below for a few of our favorite shots from Neville’s Instagram: