PHOTOS: The queerest of the queer turned out for Queerty’s Pride50 celebration in NYC

The queerest of the queer turned out for Queerty’s Pride50 celebration in New York City yesterday evening.

The house was packed, the music was blasting, the drinks were flowing, and everything had a gay old time. Thank you to our amazing sponsors–Hilton, Paramount+, and Nissan–for helping to make this year’s Pride50 one for the history books.

Now, onto the event…

The party was held at dusk at the iconic Chelsea Piers…

Queerty’s Entertainment Editor Cameron Scheetz co-hosted the evening with the one-and-only Kandy Muse…

The honor and thrill of a lifetime to co-host @Queerty’s #Pride50 with sweet darling @TheKandyMuse lysm girl ?? pic.twitter.com/b4BvYWrMvF — Cameron Scheetz (@cameronscheetz) June 13, 2023

Other notable guests included Pride 50 Honoree Thaddeus Coates, who looked sharp in his baby blue suit with matching tie and shoes…

Pride 50 honoree Rosé, out of drag but still looking fierce AF…

Our favorite gay doctor on TikTok, Doctor Carlton, and 2019 Pride 50 honoree Anthony Michael Lopez…

Not to mention THEE Crystal Waters!

And let’s not forget Loosey LaDuca and Miss Marcia, Marcia, Marcia…

After the ceremony, the crowd danced the night away with tunes supplied by DJ Ty Sunderland…

Click through for more pics from the exciting evening. And Happy Pride! 🌈