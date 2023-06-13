#pride50

PHOTOS: The queerest of the queer turned out for Queerty’s Pride50 celebration in NYC

The queerest of the queer turned out for Queerty’s Pride50 celebration in New York City yesterday evening.

The house was packed, the music was blasting, the drinks were flowing, and everything had a gay old time. Thank you to our amazing sponsors–Hilton, Paramount+, and Nissan–for helping to make this year’s Pride50 one for the history books.

Now, onto the event…

The party was held at dusk at the iconic Chelsea Piers…

Queerty’s Entertainment Editor Cameron Scheetz co-hosted the evening with the one-and-only Kandy Muse…

Other notable guests included Pride 50 Honoree Thaddeus Coates, who looked sharp in his baby blue suit with matching tie and shoes…

Pride 50 honoree Rosé, out of drag but still looking fierce AF…

Our favorite gay doctor on TikTok, Doctor Carlton, and 2019 Pride 50 honoree Anthony Michael Lopez…

Not to mention THEE Crystal Waters!

And let’s not forget Loosey LaDuca and Miss Marcia, Marcia, Marcia…

After the ceremony, the crowd danced the night away with tunes supplied by DJ Ty Sunderland…

Click through for more pics from the exciting evening. And Happy Pride! 🌈

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Mario Demarco and Daniel Silverstein attend the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Godoy attends the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Tory Stiletto attends the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Alex Mohajer attends the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Madison Rose attends the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Brandon Contreras attends the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Dickie Hearts attends the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Jerry Mitchell attends the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: George Wayne, Kandy Muse and Crystal Waters attend the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Justin David Sullivan attends the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Griffin Maxwell Brooks attends the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Harper Watters attends the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Ty Sunderland DJ’s during the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Tomas Matos attends the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Ryan J. Haddad attends the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Cecilia Jourdan (L) and guest attend the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Kolton Krouse attends the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Corey Camperchioli attends the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Luxx Noir London attends the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Dewayne Perkins attends the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Jeff Brackett attends the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Kalen Allen attends the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Kiki Ball Change attends the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

