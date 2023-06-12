PHOTOS: This season’s must-have Pride merch that also gives back to the LGBTQ+ community

Companies flood the market every June with rainbow-colored everything, but some stand out. Instead of just taking our money, they also give back to the community.
Whether they’re donating a portion of the profits from each item sold or giving a set amount to a charity, you can feel better knowing that you’re not just getting cool stuff. You’re helping the fight for equality.
Shoes, clothes, jewelry, or something more unique–we’ve rounded up some of the best!
Click through to check out the coolest (and most generous) items available…
1. Katy Perry is protecting queer youth with her collection
For June, Katy Perry Collections is excited to partner with the Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI) by donating 25% of net sales from its Pride Collection to the foundation.
Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI) is the nation’s oldest LGBTQIA+ youth services organization that provides queer and trans youth, primarily of color, with access to free, long-term, wellness services, social services, basic needs such as toiletries and clothing, as well as remote and in-person programming services focused on education, workforce development and arts & culture.
2. Pretty sure you need a pair of Pair Eyewear
Available year-round, Pair Eyewear’s Love Wins collection aims to support the LBGTQIA+ community while inspiring customers to celebrate their individuality and encourage self-expression. Pair’s partnership with GLSEN ensures 20% of sales are donated throughout the collection’s availability – even post-pride month.
3. Speedo teamed up with Olympic medalist Erica Sullivan & HRC
As the spokesperson and face of Speedo’s 2023 Pride Campaign, Erica is celebrated for her empowering story of finding a love for swimming amidst the painful mourning of her father’s death, mental health issues, and navigating her sexual identity. She chose the Human Rights Campaign to receive a $40,000 donation from the swimwear company.
4. Break the rules with Mavi & support homeless LGBTQ+ kids
As in previous years, Mavi Jeans will continue to donate 100% of U.S. net proceeds sold from the collection between June – August 2023 to the Ali-Forney Center in New York City.
5. #KISSwithPRIDE & support HRC
To celebrate Pride Month, KAY Jewelers is introducing a limited-edition Pride” Bar Necklace 10K Yellow Gold. $100 from each sale will go to the Human Rights Campaign to directly support their mission of ensuring every member of the LGBTQ+ family has the freedom to live their truth without fear and with equality under the law.
6. Because drag is divine you can help defend it
As part of For Them’s Drag is Divine campaign, the company is donating proceeds this year to Drag Story Hour and the ACLU Drag Defense to combat anti-drag legislation sweeping the U.S.
7. OMG there are Rainbows Everywhere
Torch & Crown Brewing Company’s limited-edition Rainbows Everywhere hand-crafted beer seeks to pay homage to the nearly half-century since Stonewall. It has an ABV of 6.9%, as a callback to the original Stonewall Uprising in 1969. The company is giving 25% of the proceeds to the Trevor Project.
8. The feeling you get is Pride with these gummies
With Kiva Confections’ Passionfruit Punch Camino Gummies, you don’t just get a buzz; you help build community in multiple states where the product is sold. Available in dispensaries across California, Michigan, Ohio, and Massachusetts, the packaging features iconic US locations in LGBTQ+ history. The company has a long history of donating to queer charities in California chosen by employees, and this year they’ll expand their giving to groups in every state where the product is available.
9. Sparkle with Zales’ Pride jewelry collection
Zales decided to skip the “a portion of each sale” option. Instead, they opted to make a flat-out donation to the Human Rights Campaign of $25,000. They offer a plethora of jewelry choices, including pronoun necklaces that will help you sparkle all year long.
10. You can wash away impurities (but not Republicans)
Neutrogena Makeup Compostable Remover Wipes, Oil Free Acne Wash, and the Clean & Clear Morning Burst Facial Cleanser, are decorated in Pride colors this June as part of their annual Care With Pride initiative. The company has run the program for over a decade and donated more than a million dollars to LGBTQ+ charities. This year, they’ve partnered with Family Equality.
11. Just don’t be reckless after you use it. Be relaxed
For a third year, Jetty Extract is donating 10% of proceeds from its HIGH THC Reckless Rainbow to Equality California to bring the voices of LGBTQ+ people and allies to institutions of power in CA. The vape cartridge is “recklessly” potent, extra pure, and deliciously uplifting.