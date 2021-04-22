Is Pixar about to introduce its first transgender character?

Delightful news out of animation studio Pixar: the Disney-owned production house has initiated a search for a teen actress to “authentically” voice a trans, youth character in an upcoming project.

Pixar has yet to officially comment on the news, other than to announce a brief character description and casting criteria. The casting notice was verified as authentic by the group Trans March.

We have confirmed this is legit, so share away! pic.twitter.com/oKLFzyjXIL — Trans March (@transmarch) April 20, 2021

“Pixar is casting a youth voice-over role for an upcoming animated project,” the notice reads. “The character, Jess, is a 14-year-old transgender girl. She’s compassionate, funny, and always has your back. We’re looking for actresses 12-17 years old who:

Are enthusiastic, outgoing, funny, and energetic

Feel comfortable acting in front of a microphone

Can authentically portray a 14-year-old transgender girl

If you know a child who fits the description and would like to audition for the role, her legal guardian should contact: [email protected]”

The news comes at a pivotal cultural moment for transgender rights. In recent weeks, several states have passed anti-transgender bills to bar doctors from treating trans youth, prohibit transgender participation in sports, or to allow school officials to inspect the genitals of suspected transgender students.

Pixar introduced a gay character in its film Onward last year, voiced by queer actress Lena Waithe.

Last year, the studio released Out, an adorable, gay-themed short timed around Pride month.