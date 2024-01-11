“PnP Priest” faces arrest after man dies from drug overdose at his gay sex party in church-owned apartment

Catholic bishops in Poland refuse to bless same-sex unions and say they will only bless gay individuals if they abstain from homosexual behavior.

So, how do you think they feel about PnP?

A Polish priest was arrested and charged with sex crimes Wednesday after a man collapsed at his sex party. The priest in question, named as “Tomasz Z.” in legal documents, reportedly refused to let paramedics into his church-owned apartment when the man became unconscious.

The incident occurred in August, but wasn’t publicized until September.

“Tomasz V.” has been charged with “crimes against sexual freedom and decency,” failure to provide assistance to someone in medical need and providing drugs. If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison.

While the priest may like to “party and play,” the phrase “prison and play” doesn’t hit quite the same note.

A Polish bishop has resigned following reports that a priest in his diocese organised a “sex party” at which a male prostitute lost consciousness and was denied medical treatment.



There were three people at the party, including the priest, according to media reports. Police say the man collapsed after taking too many erectile dysfunction pills.

Alcohol was involved as well.

(We’ll get back to you on which bible verse touts the virtues of Viagra and booze!)

The Church investigated the incident and confirmed it happened, and the local bishop resigned as a result of the burgeoning scandal.

“Father Tomasz Z., together with two other lay people, committed a very serious violation of moral norms, which the church does not consent to and strongly condemns,” said the Catholic curia of Sosnowiec.

“Taking into account the great scandal among the faithful, the bishop of Sosnowiec decided to initiate proceedings, under which the most severe church penalties, including expulsion from the clergy, could be applied to the priest.”

The priest, by the way, is sitting in pretrial detention due to “the severe punishment facing the suspect and the fear of obstruction of justice.”

Original reports said the man who collapsed was a prostitute, but authorities say he didn’t financially benefit from the event.

Poland remains one of the most socially conservative countries in the European Union, with a rights court ruling last month its failure to recognize same-sex marriages violates the “right to respect for a private life.”

Poland’s previous governing party, Law and Justice, targeted the LGBTQ+ community with an array of discriminatory policies and hateful rhetoric. Hundreds of regions across Poland turned themselves into “LGBTQ+-free zones,” effectively banning gay people from their communities.

With the election of pro-European prime minister Donald Tusk, Poland’s LGBTQ+ community is hoping for brighter days.

When Tusk was elected in September, he promised to introduce policies that would benefit LGBTQ+ people.

But Catholic officials in Poland are seemingly determined to stand against progress. The Polish Episcopal Conference released its latest anti-LGBTQ+ statement in late December, just three days after Pope Francis approved blessings for same-sex couples.

At that point, the church’s investigation into the “PnP Priest” had already concluded.