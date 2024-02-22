Police have “grave concerns” after TV presenter & his boyfriend go missing

Luke Davies (Image: New South Wales Police)

Police in Australia are racing to track down what might have happened to a gay couple who disappeared earlier this week. Authorities have discovered blood at the home of one of the men, indicating one of them suffered a “significant” injury.

Jesse Baird, 26, is a TV presenter who worked recently for Network Ten. His boyfriend, Luke Davies, 29, works as cabin crew for Qantas.

The men were known to be together on Monday and were spotted near Baird’s rented home in Paddington, Sydney East. However, no one has been able to contact them since that time.

Police discovered some of the men’s clothes, covered in blood, dumped in a bin in Cronulla, in Sydney south, yesterday. Credit cards, a mobile phone and an AUS $8000 watch were also found.

These finds prompted police to go to Baird’s home. That’s where they found more significant blood stains.

Copes quizzed neighbors. They reported hearing an argument at Baird’s home early on Monday.

Davies’ home in Waterloo, Sydney’s inner south was also found to be empty.

According to Network Ten, Baird’s social media was last active late on Tuesday night.

Appeal for help launched

Yesterday, New South Wales police issued an appeal for help to find Luke Davies.

Can you help us find Luke?



📷 More details: https://t.co/qgcBjGoX2R pic.twitter.com/beftHYrTRN — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) February 22, 2024

In a press statement, they said, “Police will appeal for information as they investigate the suspicious disappearance of a man from Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs.

“Possessions belonging to 29-year-old Luke Davies and another man were found just after 11am yesterday (Wednesday 21 February 2024), in a skip-bin on Wilbar Avenue, Cronulla.

“Following inquiries, officers attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command attended a home in Brown Street, Paddington, about 1pm yesterday (Wednesday 21 February 2024).

“After entering the property, officers immediately established a crime scene.”

“Police then attended Luke’s home in Waterloo, but he has not been located and his disappearance is being treated as suspicious.”

“Investigators are now trying to determine the location of a 26-year-old man, who they believe can assist with inquiries.”

Third man wanted for questioning

In a further twist, a subsequent police statement now says they are seeking help tracking down a third man.

“We do believe from the crime scene at Paddington and from property that was located at Cronulla that there has been some sort of incident that has more than likely occurred at the Paddington address, and that has given us grave concerns for one, possibly both, their safety,” Det Supt Jodi Radmore told reporters on Thursday.

“Following inquiries, detectives are looking at a line of inquiry that a third person may be able to assist with the investigation.

“Police are currently trying to locate him. Detectives will continue to look at all past relationships and associations.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crimestoppers in Australia (1800 333 000).