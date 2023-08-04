Pop singer Lauv comes out as “gay but not gay”, addresses his sexuality in new music

Singer-songwriter Lauv—best known for pop radio hit “I Like Me Better”—has come out as “gay but not gay but gay but not gay.”
And if that sounds a little confusing to you, well, that’s how Lauv feels about it, too! And that’s okay.
This past Pride Month, the 28-year old musician made headlines when he posted a TikTok of himself riding in a car with on-screen text that read, “When ur dating a girl but ur also a little bit into men.”
He elaborated further in the TikTok’s caption, writing, “Does it have to be that big of a deal? I haven’t done much aside from kiss so tbh don’t wanna jump the gun but tbh I feel things I don’t wanna pretend I dont.”
Does it have to be that big of a deal? i havent done much aside from kiss so tbh don’t wannna jump the gun but tbh i feel things and i dont wanna pretend i dont. 🙂♬ original sound – Lauv
In the wake of the post, a number of media outlets reported on the fact that Lauv “seemingly” came out, tip-toeing around the fact that he hadn’t yet made any declarative statements about his sexuality. Of course, everyone should be welcome to come out on their own terms, and we respect the musician’s decision to be so honest and open with his fans, even as he’s clearly still figuring things out for himself.
In the month-plus since, Lauv has continued to share more on TikTok, declaring “I’m tired of not being me,” and later posting a video with the aforementioned text—”I’m gay but I’m not gay but I’m gay but I’m not gay”—with the caption, “Something that’s been on this [‘ole] mind of mine.”
But his most substantial update came in a YouTube video at the end of July, aptly titled “update.” In it, he directly addresses his fans, frankly discussing his battles with anxiety and OCD and how they relate to his sexuality:
“I’m going through an interesting time, where, for years, you may know I’ve struggled with OCD and anxiety really badly,” Lauv shares. “And one of the things I’ve obsessed about has been my sexuality.”
He continues: “I’ve pushed it down a lot and I felt like this is anxiety and not actually a real thing. Like, I would feel feelings or feel a connection or a vibe or desire or something, and would just shut it down. Obviously, I’ve dated exclusively women in my life so far… Sorry, this is just a little hard. But I’m getting better every day.”
As Lauv states, part of the way he’s working through his feelings is in his music. He says his new album is on the way, and that it speaks to a part of himself that is “happy, and it speaks to being happy and figuring out what makes me happy—and not worrying about what other people think.”
This week, we’re getting our first taste of that “happy” new music with the single “Love U Like That.” Its lyrics tap into that familiar feeling of an all-consuming crush, while also voicing some of what Lauv’s going through as he learns to accept his true self:
“I love you like that / Body on my mind like all night long / Six o’clock in the mornin’, babe / Want you more than yesterday / Used to judge myself, now I don’t care ’cause, hey / I love you like that”
In our never-ending press cycle, we tend to want to be declarative about things, to put labels on them. But as we all know—and as Lauv’s been pointing out—it’s not always that simple.
As the musician continues on this journey with his queerness, we commend him for his openness and candor along the way. No matter where he might find himself within the LGBTQ+ community, he’s welcome here regardless.
And, just a gentle reminder to the gays, Lauv is one of a handful of songwriters credited on Charli XCX’s horny-for-guys anthem “Boys,” so he’s already given our community so much!
13 Comments
dbmcvey
Um. Great?
If it’s not a big deal why say anything at all?
dbmcvey
Considering what’s going on in the country, it’s not a non-issue.
Gabby
Another mediocre male singer pretending to be gay just to sell music. YAWN!
Rambeaux
How many times a month is queerty going to bite on this hook?
They are not our friends. We are simply a cash register to them.
Rikki Roze
Sorry but that was the most boring and maddening 6 minutes of rubbish I’ve heard in a long time. He actually had nothing to say except to promote his music and career. Maybe his creative director should have hired an editor to reduce it down to a 30 second spot. Maybe Queerty should not have included an ariticle about him and definitely not subject its readers to 6 minutes of the most boring dribble that you’ve subjected us to in a long time. Enough already!
Donston
There is nothing wrong with expressing that you’re having trouble with being “out”, or that you’re questioning the dimensions of your “sexuality”, or that you’re dealing with the likes of fluidity, hyper-sexuality, paraphiliacs, or that you’re not sure where you are in the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, relationship, commitment spectrum. However, trying to be gay-ish or be ambiguous with your queerness is indeed starting to become a tired way of self-promoting or promoting your recent product. We perhaps just need to get to the point of assuming that at least half of these musicians/actors have queer dimensions or are in the spectrum and call it a day. That would keep some of the queer exploitation, gay insecurities and convenient “coming out’s at bay. Also, it’s about time that people move on from referring to themselves as “gay” or “lesbian” if they have hetero relationship/commitment ambitions. Other words exist for a reason. “Gay” and “lesbian” are not just about sex or attractions. They have sociological and political implications, as do who you publicly date or marry. But if he is struggling with understanding himself and his dimensions and/or being himself I wish him well.
dbmcvey
Why is it time people move on from referring to themselves as gay and lesbian? It’s not like people have stopped trying to take away our rights.
No one asked him, he’s the one who keeps making overtures.
humancobras666
If you’re not out, then you’re a fool.
Despite the shit going on now, it’s never been easier to be out than these years. Compared to the past. It takes balls to be out and honest. He sounds like he’s queer baiting. He’s probably bi, then you’re bi. So what. The saying not saying but saying is stupid. It feels weak and makes the ignorant homophobes feel like they’re right in saying “SEE YOU CAN CHANGE IF YOU WANT”. That’s the ignorance out there because idiots like this guy makes it sound like “a choice”
Donston
dbmcvey, did you read that whole sentence and comprehend it? Did you read the whole post? Because that was not what I was saying.
humancobras666, I am inherently pan-sexual. But it took years for me to be okay with presenting that after being inherently homosexual for a long time. “Sexuality” can be “complicated” and how you present yourself can be confusing if you’re experiencing things like fluidity, hyper-sexuality, degrees of a-sexuality, contradictions, fetishes/paraphiliacs, uncertainty about preferences, uncertainty about your place in the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum. Never mind stuff like homophobia, internalized phobias, family pressures, insecurities, traumas, mental health. Also, everyone has their own ideas around what “straight” and “gay” and “bi” and everything else mean, which is partially why “queer” has become so popular. These things are so attached to ego and perception and sociology that it will never be “easy” for everyone to be unabashedly out, especially on your personal timeline.
That video does come off very rambling and ambiguous and goofy. It does make it seem more about attention and self-promotion. Maybe he needs to do more inner searching and more research before going in with a YouTube video.
SDR94103
he’s dating his favorite butt plug.
humancobras666
He sounds stupid. He’s making the ignorant argument that sexuality is a choice.
Man About Town
After taking a hiatus where he actually began to sound like an adult, Cammie Scheetzki has returned to his pathetic persona as a tween girl at a 2011 Justin Bieber concert.
Please join me in welcoming him back: “Cammie’ll never go away a- gaaaaaaain!”
Thad
I liked the song and found the video unwatchable. Oh, well. I’d go hear Lauv in concert.