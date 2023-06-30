Prince William and Kate mark Pride with some “Padam Padam” love

Kate and William, the Princess and Prince of Wales (Photo: Shutterstock)

Pride in London takes place tomorrow (July 1), and the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, are marking the occasion on social media.

Yesterday, their official social media accounts posted a video teasing something that would be posted today. It hints at the Prince of Wales in conversation with three members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Whoever prepared the video decided that the best possible soundtrack would be the summer’s official gay anthem: Kylie Monigue’s “Padam Padam”.

Watch below.

“Three inspirational guests, one iconic London LGBTQ+ location,” said the accompanying caption, promising more today.

Online, the video divided opinion. Some British subjects were disgusted.

Why would you do this? I can’t support this. — M (@BirdSeedBigot) June 29, 2023

Some used the excuse that members of the Royal Family are supposed to traditionally refrain from commenting on “political” matters.

This is political. Not just political, it is extreme. Do you want the Monarchy to survive? Because this is one way of ensuring it doesn't. — Jack Buckby (@jackbuckby) June 29, 2023

However, many others thanked the Prince and Princess of Wales for showing support.

“It’s so refreshing to see a major cultural leader proudly stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community,” said one well-liked Instagram comment. “It’s not a case of politics, but compassion, and some of the comments here show that now more than ever support is very much needed. Many thanks to the heir to the British throne for the show of support.”

Another echoed this sentiment, saying, “To everyone saying this is not neutral – what is not neutral about it? LGBTQIA+ individuals are entitled to just as much love, support and allyship as all other marginalized groups. Supporting people being who they want to be and supporting them to love who they love is NOT political – it’s just being a decent human being.”

William and Kate’s support for LGBTQ+ rights

This is not the first time William and Kate have spoken in support of LGBTQ+ rights. Back in 2018, William said he would “fully support” any of his kids if they were LGBTQ+.

In Pride Month 2022, they shared an Instagram post about Shout, a mental health charity supporting the queer community.

“This #PrideMonth, we are highlighting @giveusashoutinsta and the incredible work they are doing in support of the LGBTQIA+ community,” the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote. “Over the past year, Shout have supported more than 150,000 LGBTQIA+ texters here in the UK. If you’re ever in the need of a conversation, Shout are there 24/7.”

In March of this year, Prince William and his team enjoyed a meal out at a gay restaurant in Warsaw, Poland. The Prince had been in the country to visit British troops stationed near the border with Ukraine.

Kylie’s “Padam Padam” has proved the Australian icon’s biggest hit in over a decade. Earlier this week, Kamala Harris bopped to it when Andy Cohen played it for her outside the Stonewall Inn.

Pride in London hits the streets of the capital tomorrow, with a parade from noon. Adam Lambert headlines the main stage entertainment in Trafalgar Square.