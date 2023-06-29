Kamala Harris posts video of herself dancing to “Padam Padam” during Stonewall visit

A tweet from Vice President Kamala Harris has gone viral. It shows Harris visiting the Stonewall Inn in New York City. Her visit came just ahead of the 54th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. The clip begins with her meeting Bravo’s Andy Cohen outside the venue. He introduces her to what he calls the “banger of the summer”. He proceeds to play her a clip of Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam”.

“I like it,” replies Harris, listening intently before dancing along.

On the 54th anniversary of Stonewall, we stand together with the LGBTQI+ community in the fight for freedom and equality. pic.twitter.com/7wazUvHWVb — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 28, 2023

Andy Cohen posted a similar clip the day before.

In Cohen’s clip, Harris admitted it was her first time visiting the Stonewall. She recalled visiting gay bars in the Castro whilst campaigning earlier in her career. She laughed while remembering being warned to avoid the backroom area of certain bars and not understanding why at first.

Remembering the Stonewall Riots

Vice President Harris made her surprise visit to Stonewall on Monday. During her visit, she paid tribute to those who took part in the uprising 54 years ago—when locals fought back against a police raid on the gay bar and lit the spark of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. The riots began on the night of June 28th, 1969, and continued for three further nights.

Harris said Stonewall represented “a moment that is about equality and a movement that is about freedom.” She added, “No one should be made to fight.”

Although 54 years have passed since then, Harris went on to note that LGBTQ+ people are still fighting today and face an unprecedented wave of anti-queer legislation.

“There are over 600 bills that are being proposed, anti-LGBTQ bills,” Harris said.

“People are afraid to be themselves – these are fundamental issues that point to the need for us to all be vigilant, to stand together.”

Harris continued, “We are not going to be overwhelmed, we’re not going to be silenced, we’re not going to be deterred, we are not going to tire … We’re going to roll up our sleeves. That, to me, [is] what Stonewall means – strength in numbers.”

I stopped by New York City’s historic Stonewall Inn to celebrate those who stood 54 years ago with such courage and determination. The inspiration they gave the LGBTQ+ movement continues to this day. pic.twitter.com/GWny9ijdNj — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 29, 2023

The Stonewall Inn was made the first US national monument to LGBTQ+ rights in 2016, during the Obama administration.