Pro snowboarder Jake Kuzyk comes out: “I’m very proud to be gay!”

Professional snowboarder and skateboarder Jake Kuzyk just came out as gay in a new interview with Torment magazine.

“Because it’s pride, and some of us are sharing our stories, I’m gay, and I’m talking about it,” 30-year-old Kyzyk says.

He adds that he’s known he was gay “forever,” but he remained closeted for fear it would negatively impact his career.

Kyzyk says:

It seemed so difficult to be openly gay and have this career, these friends, and all the interests that came along with that. I felt like if I started to show this part of myself—that becomes really scary because you just don’t know what’s gonna happen. When you’re alone thinking about this shit all the time, you develop really wild ideas of what it might look like and what could happen. My career has always moved in this positive forward direction. So I was afraid to risk damaging that. I didn’t want to sacrifice what I already had.

Looking back, Kyzyk, who lives in Vancouver, says that mindset was “foolish.”

I know now that obviously isn’t the case, and there is no sacrifice. It’s just better. Everything is just so much better. I feel much closer now to the people in my life, and I haven’t lost any friends along the way… …You can be a big time snowboard nerd, and you can be gay. It doesn’t have to be one or the other. That’s something I never understood. I thought there was a line somewhere–this imaginary line.

He also made the big announcement on Instagram by sharing a picture of himself with a strip of rainbow light shining across his face.

“I always wondered what this moment in my life would look like,” he writes in the caption. “I guess it looks like this! I’m very proud to be gay! And to finally open up about it.”

He adds, “I really hope that this can help push for further acceptance and understanding in our community for LGBTQ+ and all other folks who feel marginalized in this world.”

