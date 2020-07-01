Pro snowboarder Jake Kuzyk comes out: “I’m very proud to be gay!”

Professional snowboarder and skateboarder Jake Kuzyk just came out as gay in a new interview with Torment magazine.
“Because it’s pride, and some of us are sharing our stories, I’m gay, and I’m talking about it,” 30-year-old Kyzyk says.
He adds that he’s known he was gay “forever,” but he remained closeted for fear it would negatively impact his career.
Kyzyk says:
It seemed so difficult to be openly gay and have this career, these friends, and all the interests that came along with that. I felt like if I started to show this part of myself—that becomes really scary because you just don’t know what’s gonna happen. When you’re alone thinking about this shit all the time, you develop really wild ideas of what it might look like and what could happen. My career has always moved in this positive forward direction. So I was afraid to risk damaging that. I didn’t want to sacrifice what I already had.
Looking back, Kyzyk, who lives in Vancouver, says that mindset was “foolish.”
I know now that obviously isn’t the case, and there is no sacrifice. It’s just better. Everything is just so much better. I feel much closer now to the people in my life, and I haven’t lost any friends along the way…
…You can be a big time snowboard nerd, and you can be gay. It doesn’t have to be one or the other. That’s something I never understood. I thought there was a line somewhere–this imaginary line.
He also made the big announcement on Instagram by sharing a picture of himself with a strip of rainbow light shining across his face.
“I always wondered what this moment in my life would look like,” he writes in the caption. “I guess it looks like this! I’m very proud to be gay! And to finally open up about it.”
I always wondered what this moment in my life would look like. I guess it looks like this! I’m very proud to be gay! And to finally open up about it. An interview with @marty_mcstark @tannerpendleton and @ian_boll is now up on the @torment_mag website. The chance to share my personal story alongside a really special group of queer people in snowboarding feels perfect. I really hope that this can help push for further acceptance and understanding in our community for LGBTQ+ and all other folks who feel marginalized in this world. To build some space for those who need it. There are many who do. With everything going on right now, It doesn’t feel like the time to be talking about myself. But I know this conversation is important. And it feels like there’s a shift happening. People are really listening. And trying to be better. I hope that this does not distract attention away from the civil unrest and extreme social injustices that the BIPOC community has faced for a very long time. I’ve reconciled with my privilege and how that affects the people in society who are different then me. We think by being a good person it’s enough. But a place needs to be made for those who are on the outside. Just being “fine” with someone’s existence is not enough. If you have learned acceptance for me through my story. I ask you to find that same acceptance for all people in the lgbtq+ community and beyond. No matter who they are or what they look like. Happy Pride ? #linkinbio Ok, Im hyped.
He adds, “I really hope that this can help push for further acceptance and understanding in our community for LGBTQ+ and all other folks who feel marginalized in this world.”
Scroll down for more pics from Kuzyk’s Instagram page…
