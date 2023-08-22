Prostate cancer study suggests a simple, 10 minute way to “significantly” reduce deaths

A new study from the UK has suggested a new way to “significantly” reduce prostate cancer deaths.

It says that a simple, 10-minute MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) scan can pick up more early-stage tumors than current methods.

At the moment, doctors usually diagnose prostate cancer through a PSA blood test. This measures the amount of Prostate Specific Antigen in the blood.

Men with prostate cancer have an elevated amount of PSA. However, other factors can also raise your PSA levels, including age, prostate infection, and certain medications. The blood test is therefore a blunt diagnostic tool. Some have criticized it for its unreliability.

The Reimagine study, carried out by researchers at University College London Hospital, gave 300 men an MRI scan. It also looked at PSA “density”. This compared the level of PSA in the blood with the size of the individual’s prostate gland, which can naturally increase with age. They had a hunch this would give a more accurate indicator of cancer.

It turns out they were right.

It turned out that 16% of the men with an average PSA score had an MRI scan that indicated the presence of prostate cancer. More than 30 of these men would not typically have been referred for further investigation because of their “average” PSA level.

Caroline Moore, a professor of urology at University College London and consultant at University College London Hospital, said: “The thought that over half of the men with clinically significant cancer had a PSA less than 3ng/ml – and would have been reassured that they didn’t have cancer – is a sobering one and reiterates the need to consider a new approach to screening.

“Our results give an early indication that MRI could offer a more reliable method of detecting potentially serious cancers early.”

Professor Mark Emberton, a consultant urologist at UCLH, said, “Given how treatable prostate cancer is when caught early, I’m confident that a national screening program will reduce the UK’s prostate cancer mortality rate significantly.”

Simon Grieveson, assistant director of research at Prostate Cancer UK, told Sky News: “MRI scans have revolutionized the way we diagnose prostate cancer and it’s great to see research into how we might use these scans even more effectively.”

Signs of prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is very rare in men under 40. The average age of those diagnosed is 66. It can impact all men but Black men are known to be more at risk. Genetics can also play a part.

Out of every 100 American men, about 13 will get prostate cancer during their lifetime, and about 2 to 3 of those men will die from prostate cancer. It accounts for around 34,700 deaths a year in the US.

Early signs can include any of the following:

Problems urinating, including a slow or weak urinary stream or the need to urinate more often, especially at night

Blood in the urine or semen

Trouble getting an erection (erectile dysfunction or ED)

Pain in the hips, back (spine), chest (ribs), or other areas from cancer that has spread to bones

Do speak to a doctor if you have any concerns. Trans women and non-binary individuals who have prostate glands are affected by many of the same issues.