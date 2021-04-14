Queer Eye’s Tan France reveals he and his husband are expecting a child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T A N . F R A N C E (@tanfrance)



Queer Eye’s Tan France has revealed he and his husband, Rob, are expecting their first child.

France, 37, posted a photo to his Instagram. Shirtless, he pasted an image of their child’s first sonogram over his belly.

“So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!” he wrote. “No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love.”

Husband Rob France is a professional illustrator and pediatric nurse. He also shared the news on Instagram, along with one of his own illustrations of a baby.

“We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn’t think it was humanly possible to feel like this.”

Tan and Rob married in 2007 and currently live in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tan’s Queer Eye colleagues were among those to welcome the news. Antoni Porowski commented under Tan’s topless photo, “now I know what it’s like to cry tears of joy and be turned on simultaneously thank you and congrats boys!”

Jonathan Van Ness said, “So happy for you!!! I’m so proud of you and Rob you are two of the sweetest most genuine people in the world & this is the most exciting news ever.”

Karamo Brown, who has two children of his own, said, “Yay!!!!!!! Uncle Momo is going to spoil this baby!”

Bobby Berk said, “Hahahaha. The joy of this post outshines the creepiness of this pic 😂❤️”

Tan has previously spoken of his desire to become a dad. In 2019, he told host Terry Gross in an interview with the Fresh Air radio show, “’I’ve wanted children since I was 19, 20. If I’d had a stable relationship at that time, I would have desperately tried to have children.”

He also said he was a fan of big families: “And I actually — crazily, I still want six. I don’t know if that’s going to happen, but yeah, I still want six children.”

In a 2018 interview with Associated Press, Tan praised Tom Daley for openly talking about surrogacy and also expressed the desire to use a surrogate.

“I feel privileged to be in a position where I get to talk about what I want to do. And if I want to have children I want to talk about it and nobody can say it’s wrong and get away with it. [Surrogacy is] a legal option that is available to us, and I will use that.”