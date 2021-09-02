Queer As Folk: Cast members announced for eagerly-awaited reboot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOHNNY SIBILLY (@johnnysibilly)



As previously reported, Queer As Folk is due to return, with NBC’s streaming service Peacock commissioning a reboot featuring an all-new cast.

Deadline has provided an update on some of those cast members and other details about the new production.

Among those joining the show will be Candace Grace (Acts of Crime), Johnny Sibilly (Pose, Hacks), Devin Way (Dr. Blake Simms on Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19), and Fin Argus (Clouds, The Gifted).

Sibilly will play, “a successful lawyer who is not as put together as he seems,” according to a press release from Peacock.

Grace will “play a non-binary professor navigating the rocky transition from punk to parenthood.”

Way will be a “charming and sometimes chaotic commitment-phobe who finds a reason to stay in New Orleans after tragedy rocks his community,” and Argus “a cocky high schooler whose confidence belies his lack of real world experience.”

It was previously announced in mid-August that Jesse James Keitel (Big Sky) was a cast member, playing a “trans, semi-reformed party girl who is struggling to grow up.”

The new show has been created by Stephen Dunn, and is a reboot of the original series set in Manchester, England, written by Russell T. Davies. This series will be based in New Orleans and the characters will be picking up their lives in the aftermath of a tragedy.

Dunn has created, written and executive produced the show, and will direct the first episode.

“It is a surreal honor to adapt the notoriously groundbreaking series by Russell T. Davies,” said Dunn in a statement when the show was first announced.

“When the show originally aired, the idea of unapologetic queer stories on TV was so provocative that I felt I could only watch Queer As Folk in secret. But so much has changed in the last 20 years and how wonderful would it be if the next generation didn’t have to watch Queer As Folk alone in their dank basements with the sound muted, but with their family and friends and the volume cranked all the way to the max.”

The original Queer As Folk aired on Channel 4 in the UK in 1999. A US remake, set in Pittsburgh, premiered on Showtime and ran from 2000-2005. There is no date yet for when the new production will hit Peacock.

