TIKTALK

“Real Housewives” intros for the COVID vaccines & Johnny Sibilly’s hype song

By

Once you’re finished with The Dark Web: Don’t F*ck with Cats, a few more videos to occupy your time:

The COVID vaccines got the Real Housewives treatment.

@vward98okay here is this i love u :3 ##Coming2America ##housewives ##gay ##covid ##vaccine ##moderna ##pfizer ##gleek ##barb ##swiftie♬ original sound – Vincent Ward ✨

“Realtor Hubbies” Jake & Sean brought their babies home.

@daddiestothreeThey made it!!! 🙌 ##nicugraduate ##cominghome ##tripletsoftiktok ##dadsoftiktok ##premie ##blessed ##fyp ##tiktokfashionmonth @4moms_hq♬ Celebrate (From the Original Motion Picture “Penguins of Madagascar”) – Pitbull

Gabe Adams painted his face.

@gabeadamsI couldn’t let this look stay bottled up!🍾##fyp ##makeup ##makeuptutorial ##facepaint ##shadowbanned ##grwm ##jamescharles @jamescharles♬ Bottled Up – Soran

Bolu Okupe flexed.

@boluokupeBig and Stronf 💪🏿😎 ##bigandstrongchallenge♬ original sound – Bolu Okupe

Removing a jockstrap while clothed became a thing.

@mememimo15Reply to @emerald.prince♬ Wobble I Radio Version – 🏹

Crissa Jackson and Todrick Hall walked.

@crissa_aceWe did that! @todrick♬ Walk – Saucy Santana

Edgar Molina had a message for his future son.

@_edgarmolina_Idc what y’all think 😤♬ original sound – Marco Borghi

Ben Pritzker pranked his friends.

@bexi.eHE HUNG UP 😭😭 ##fyp ##foryou ##gay♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod

Kyne did some math.

@onlinekyneAnswer to @ychafi 0.9999…. = 1! ##math ##mathtiktok♬ original sound – Kyne

And Johnny Sibilly hyped up his girlfriends.

@johnnysibilly01##duet with @melinda_melrose this is how I hype up girlfriends when they come out the dressing room♬ original sound – melinda berry