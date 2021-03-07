“Real Housewives” intros for the COVID vaccines & Johnny Sibilly’s hype song

Once you’re finished with The Dark Web: Don’t F*ck with Cats, a few more videos to occupy your time:
The COVID vaccines got the Real Housewives treatment.
@vward98okay here is this i love u :3 ##Coming2America ##housewives ##gay ##covid ##vaccine ##moderna ##pfizer ##gleek ##barb ##swiftie♬ original sound – Vincent Ward ✨
“Realtor Hubbies” Jake & Sean brought their babies home.
@daddiestothreeThey made it!!! 🙌 ##nicugraduate ##cominghome ##tripletsoftiktok ##dadsoftiktok ##premie ##blessed ##fyp ##tiktokfashionmonth @4moms_hq♬ Celebrate (From the Original Motion Picture “Penguins of Madagascar”) – Pitbull
Gabe Adams painted his face.
@gabeadamsI couldn’t let this look stay bottled up!🍾##fyp ##makeup ##makeuptutorial ##facepaint ##shadowbanned ##grwm ##jamescharles @jamescharles♬ Bottled Up – Soran
Bolu Okupe flexed.
@boluokupeBig and Stronf 💪🏿😎 ##bigandstrongchallenge♬ original sound – Bolu Okupe
Removing a jockstrap while clothed became a thing.
@mememimo15Reply to @emerald.prince♬ Wobble I Radio Version – 🏹
Crissa Jackson and Todrick Hall walked.
@crissa_aceWe did that! @todrick♬ Walk – Saucy Santana
Edgar Molina had a message for his future son.
@_edgarmolina_Idc what y’all think 😤♬ original sound – Marco Borghi
Ben Pritzker pranked his friends.
@bexi.eHE HUNG UP 😭😭 ##fyp ##foryou ##gay♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod
Kyne did some math.
@onlinekyneAnswer to @ychafi 0.9999…. = 1! ##math ##mathtiktok♬ original sound – Kyne
And Johnny Sibilly hyped up his girlfriends.
@johnnysibilly01##duet with @melinda_melrose this is how I hype up girlfriends when they come out the dressing room♬ original sound – melinda berry