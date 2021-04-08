It’s official: ‘Queer as Folk’ is coming back

Cheers, queers: streaming service Peacock has announced it will move forward with a full series order for a reboot of Queer as Folk.

The Hollywood Reporter now reports that Stephen Dunn, noted for directing an episode of the anthology series Little America, will executive produce and reimagine the project under the watchful eye of Russell T. Davies, the man responsible for the original British series in 1999. This new version–also unrelated to the Showtime reboot that debuted in 2000–will examine the lives of a group of queer friends living in New Orleans. Dunn has worked to develop the project since 2018.

“It is a surreal honor to adapt the notoriously groundbreaking series by Russell T. Davies,” Dunn said in a statement. “When the show originally aired, the idea of unapologetic queer stories on TV was so provocative that I felt I could only watch Queer as Folk in secret. But so much has changed in the last 20 years and how wonderful would it be if the next generation didn’t have to watch Queer as Folk alone in their dank basements with the sound muted, but with their family and friends and the volume cranked all the way to the max.”

Peacock has commissioned an eight-episode season for the new show, though no release date has been announced of yet.

Both the original UK version of Queer as Folk and its US reboot earned wide acclaim for their groundbreaking depiction of LGBTQ characters and queer life. The UK series ran for eight episodes plus a two-part wrap-up movie, while the US series ran five seasons. Original series creator Russell T. Davies caused a stir with the release of another queer-themed series, It’s a Sin, earlier this year.