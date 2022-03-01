The queerest things coming to Netflix in March 2022

March has arrived, and with it, a whole bunch of new (and archival) content on Netflix. We’ve done a quick overview of the queerest and queer-adjacent stuff we’re looking forward to streaming this month. (For a comprehensive list of what’s coming to the platform, go here.) Now, prepare to set your watch lists…

Merlí. Sapere Aude (March 1)

A handsome young philosophy student attending University in Spain falls hard for another handsome classmate. The pair try to navigate their budding relationship in the shadow of an imperious professor.

Gattaca (March 1)

Queer author Gore Vidal has a supporting role in this dystopian sci-fi drama starring Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman, and Jude Law. An aspiring astronaut works to hide his identity in a society where lives are predetermined based on genetic engineering.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (March 1)

Rupert Everett became a bonafide star with his scene-stealing performance in this Julia Roberts-led rom-com. We still can’t get enough of Everett’s rendition of “Say a Little Prayer.”

V For Vendetta (March 1)

Natalie Portman gives one of her best performances as Evie, a young woman who joins with a mysterious freedom fighter called V (Hugo Weaving) in Lana and Lily Wachowski’s adaptation of the classic graphic novel. Gay actor Stephen Fry has a supporting part, while a lesbian relationship plays a key role in the film’s plot.

The Invisible Thread (March 4)

A teen son decides to make a documentary about his gay dads… only to stumble onto a family secret that totally upends his life.

Queer Eye Germany (March 9)

Germany gets its own Fab Five in this Deutschland retooling of the unscripted makeover show.

The Andy Warhol Diaries (March 9)

The iconic queer artist returns to life… sorta… thanks to artificial intelligence. Yes, the voice of Andy Warhol narrates this biographical series based on his diaries, offering a stark look behind his famously curated persona.

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After (March 11)

The campy Spanish language musical comedy created by Manolo Caro and featuring Colombian heartthrob Sebastián Yatra hits the screener March 11 and we can already tell we’re addicted.

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (March 17)

Out director Lee Daniels and an all-star cast tell the story of Cecil Gaines (Forest Whitaker), an African-American White House butler. Over the course of half a century, Gaines witnesses American crises and triumphs alongside his alcoholic wife Gloria (Oprah Winfrey). Robin Williams, James Marsden, Alan Rickman, Jane Fonda, John Cusack and Cuba Gooding, Jr. also star.

The Imitation Game (March 28)

Benedict Cumberbatch scored an Oscar nomination for this biopic of gay mathematician Alan Turing. Though it downplays Turing’s sexuality, it does feature fine performances by Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley.