QUIZ: Bears & twinks & otters, oh my! Can we guess which gay subculture you belong to?

Welcome to our interactive and entertaining quiz aiming to guess which of the more common gay subcultures you might belong to.

The LGBTQ+ community is full of diversity and individuality, with many different subcultures that exist within it. And each subculture has its own unique characteristics and traits.

From bears to twinks, each group represents a spectrum of experiences and backgrounds that make up the rich diversity of the gay community.

We get that many of us don’t neatly fit into just one category and might identify with multiple subcultures. Plus, we know these groups are often based on stereotypes and not everyone matches the typical characteristics associated with a particular subculture.

Our goal is not to label you, but rather offer a fun and lighthearted way to explore some of the diverse identities within the LGBTQ+ community.

So let’s get started and see if we can accurately guess which gay subculture fits you best.

Start your gay subculture quiz! The questions below will take you through different aspects of your day-to-day. Don't overthink your answers, just go with your gut feeling. At the end of the quiz, we'll reveal which gay subculture you might belong to based on your answers and provide some information about it. So let's get started! If you were a drink, what would you be? 1. A shot of tequila 2. A bottle of water 3. A glass of aged Scotch 4. A pint of craft beer 5. A protein shake Pick a vacation destination: 1. A beach resort 2. A music festival 3. A staycation in my city 4. A cabin in the woods 5. A historic city tour How do you want to feel in a relationship? 1. Admired and desired 2. Dominant or submissive 3. Protected and cherished 4. Stimulated and intellectually challenged 5. Independent and private What's your favorite social media platform? 1. Instagram 2. None/I don't use social media 3. Reddit 4. TikTok 5. Threads Choose a movie genre: 1. Documentary 2. Horror 3. Drama 4. Action/Adventure 5. Rom-com How would you describe your personal style? 1. Bold and provocative 2. Sophisticated and put-together 3. Trendy and fashionable 4. Quirky and unique 5. Casual and comfortable

