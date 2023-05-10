Racer Lewis Hamilton continues to be a smokin’ hot ally, calls out Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law

Even if you don’t keep up with the world of Formula 1 racing, chances are you know the name Lewis Hamilton.

With a record-tying seven World Drivers’ Championship titles, he’s one of the sport’s most accomplished and celebrated racers, whose outspoken activism and life in the public eye (he famously dated The Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger) have helped make him one of the most popular athletes on the planet.

And he’s also—if we may add—super hot…

But more than just looking good in (or out of) a racing suit, Hamilton has proven that he’s a total ally to the LGBTQ+ community, which only makes him easier to thirst after. (He’s come a long way since that time he shamed—and later apologized to—his nephew for wearing a pink dress in 2017.)

Earlier this week, Hamilton jetted off to Florida to compete in the 2023 Miami Grand Prix, where he ultimately placed 13th overall, but won in his own way.

Of course, the state—which we’ll unofficially dub DeSantisLand—is home to the hateful “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bans acknowledgement of sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms, and is part of a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ laws sweeping the country.

While making press rounds ahead of the race in Miami, Hamilton made a point to show his support for the queer community: “I stand by the LGBTQ community here and hope they continue to push back.”

Notably, Hamilton’s racing helmet bears the stripes of the Rainbow Flag across it, repping for the gays even as he’s speeding around the track at speeds of up to 230mph.

Lewis Hamilton’s Pride-ful racing helmet | Image Credit: Getty Images

Speaking with a reporter for The BBC, the driver didn’t mince words, comparing the state of human rights in America to those of Saudi Arabia, where he attended a Formula 1 Grand Prix just a few months prior.

“I am here and hoping that just by showing up with my helmet I will be continuing to support the LGBT community and showing I stand with them in solidarity,” said Hamilton. “I hope they continue to fight against it.”

“My sympathy and thoughts are with the people here in Miami,” he continued. “It’s not them making the decisions, it’s the people in government and that’s the issue. The sport is going to be here whether I am here or not. While I am here, I am just going to continue to be supportive.”

Hamilton has a track record for speaking up for the queers every time his job has him traveling to a country with regressive views towards the LGBTQ+ community, so we’re thrilled any time he busts out that rainbow helmet.

So, let Hamilton be an example to all cis, straight men out there: You should always strive to be this vocal about your support of LGBTQ+ folks… and you should strive to always be this hot.

