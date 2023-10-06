‘Real Housewives’ once again trots out a “shocking” gay rumor storyline & what year is this again???

Pictured: (l-r) Angie Katsanevas, Shawn Trujillo — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

For a series that counts gays as some of its most loyal fans, the Real Housewives franchise sure does love propagating homophobic tropes.

The denizens of the Andy Cohen Universe have once again trotted out the tried and true “shocking” gay rumor storyline and are accusing yet another one of the husbands of, wait for it, sleeping with men!

Over the years, Housewives like OC’s Tamra Judge, Atlanta’s Porsha Williams and Kim Fields, and New York’s Alex McCord have all had their husbands tasked with defending their heterosexuality as allegations of being a Friend of Dorothy were hurled their way.

Usually these accusations arise simply because the dudes in question are deemed too physically fit or too fashion conscious to fall into the strict societal norms of what is acceptable for a cis het man to be. Yawn!

This time it’s the good Christian women of Salt Lake City doing the queer finger-pointing.

On this week’s episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, new full-time cast member Angie Katsanevas learned some of her best Judys were trading wine-soaked whispers that her husband, Shawn Trujillo, was hooking up with the fellas behind her back.

For the record, Shawn is extremely buff and a successful hairdresser who owns a chain of Lunatic Fringe salons. So, of course, in certain circles of Housewives-land he might as well be rocking a pink tutu front row at a Gaga concert. Now that there’s anything wrong with that!

The ticking gay bomb storyline was detonated after Angie was informed by fellow cast members Whitney Rose and Monica Garcia that HBIC Meredith Marks was spreading rumors about her husband’s alleged sexual proclivities.

“The rumor is that your Shawn likes to f*** other men,” Monica said eloquently.

“Are you f***ing kidding me?” Angie responded, before retaliating. “I’ve been with my husband for 27 years. We are loyal to each other. Meredith lives to lie about other people’s marriages and the only one that is spreading their legs outside of their marriage is Meredith.”

Monica furthered the pending queermageddon by adding, “She is saying that his boyfriends need to be quiet because they’re out here in the streets of Salt Lake City talking about f***ing your husband.”

The anxiety levels are higher than Vicki parasailing in Mexico ? #RHOSLC is all-new TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/JN7OBH2081 — Bravo (@BravoTV) October 3, 2023

While the episode ended before Angie could snatch a wig and fully confront Meredith, she has since gone on the record to refute the rumors that her husband is cheating with men, while also reaffirming her stance as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

“My marriage is real,” Angie told Us Weekly. “These rumors are not, and that’s the bottom line.”

Speaking to Hollywood Life, she added: “My husband and I are allies of the gay community. My husband and I have been together for 30 years. We have been supporting the LGBTQ community for 30 years, not just at events taking photos.”

“We love our gays — both of us. What we are offended at is rumors about infidelity which have absolutely never existed in the Salt Lake City community about our marriage.”

While some of the phrasing could use finessing, Angie’s intentions are in the right place.

Meanwhile, Meredith, who also purports to be an LGBTQ+ ally, denies spreading false rumors about Angie’s husband and tweeted, “I did not say that. I barely know the woman! I don’t care who her husband is sleeping with as long as it’s consensual.”

I did not say that. I barely know the woman! I don’t care who her husband is sleeping with as long as it’s consensual #RHOSLC — Meredith Marks (@MeredithMarks0) October 4, 2023

Whether real or contrived, this storyline will undoubtedly continue to play out over the season before it’s resolved and everyone moves on to the next manufactured brouhaha.

And while reality TV’s bread and butter relies on the sensational, it’s particularly irritating that producers and cast members continue to regurgitate these outdated stereotypes like it’s still 1995. Do better, Andy Cohen!

Regardless of the all the faux homosexual outrage on the show, Shawn is damn hot. We wish he was gay, but are very happy that he and Angie have a healthy marriage and family life.

In the meantime, let’s show him some gay love by respectfully gazing at a bunch of his hottest photos from Instagram: