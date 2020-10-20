Reality star announces split from husband and addresses rumors that he’s gay

Bravo star Braunwyn Windham-Burke prompted quite a bit of online chatter this week when she announced that she and her husband, Sean Burke, are “redefining” their marriage and no longer following “old, antiquated rules.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star confirmed to Entertainment Tonight while giving a tour of her home that Sean is “not living here right now,” though she offered little explanation as to why.

“We’re redefining what marriage means to us,” she said, vaguely. “We’re not following the old, antiquated rules anymore.”

While the couple, who have been married for 20 years and have seven children together, may not be living together, they’ve still be posting loving photos of one another to social media.

One of the photos sparked questions about Sean’s sexuality.

After sharing a picture of herself and Sean with a red heart emoji in the caption yesterday, a commenter wrote, “And [he’s] gay.” To which Braunwyn replied, “No sweetie, that’s me. He’s straight.”

In the past, Braunwyn has spoken openly about her sexuality, saying she’s been with women, but stopping short of saying how she identifies.

Speaking to Hollywood Life last fall, she said, “I grew up in a very different time, where you were either straight or you were gay. There was not really much of an in between. I don’t know if I would label myself as bisexual, but maybe.”

Sean has not issued any comment on the couple’s split or the rumors about his sexuality.